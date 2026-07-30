A bear, exhausted by the heat, lies down to rest in the safari section of Daejeon O-World, Thursday, as a heat wave advisory remains in effect. Yonhap A tiger rests in the shade of the safari section of Daejeon O-World, Thursday, as a heat wave advisory remains in effect. Yonhap A chimpanzee lies on its back in the safari section of Daejeon O-World, Thursday, as a heat wave advisory remains in effect. Yonhap An Asian elephant receives treats from a zookeeper while being sprayed with water to cool off at Daejeon O-World, Thursday, as a heat wave advisory remains in effect. Yonhap Visitors enjoy the water at Lotte Water Park in the city of Gimhae, South Gyeongsang Province, Thursday, as a prolonged heat wave continues. Yonhap Beachgoers take shelter from the scorching sun under parasols at Gwangalli Beach in Busan, Thursday. Yonhap Gwangalli Beach in Busan appears relatively quiet, Thursday, despite being peak summer vacation season, as a record-breaking heat wave grips the city. Yonhap A beachgoer shields himself from the scorching sun with a handkerchief at Gwangalli Beach in Busan, Thursday. Yonhap Construction workers operate under a parasol at a construction site in Sokcho, Gangwon Province, Thursday, as a heat wave continues across the country. Yonhap A drone applies a heat-blocking coating to the roof of a pig barn at a hog farm in Sejong, Thursday, as livestock deaths continue to rise amid the prolonged heat wave. Yonhap Ice is produced at an ice factory in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, Thursday, as a heat wave alert remains in effect across most parts of the country. Yonhap A person takes a nap in the shade at Seoul Children's Grand Park, Thursday, amid a continuing heat wave. Yonhap