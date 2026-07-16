A photograph of the ancient Gaya Tumuli has taken the top honors in the “Discover Korea’s World Heritage Photo Contest,” an international competition organized to celebrate Korea’s hosting of the 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Busan from July 19 to 29.

Tim Schilstra of Canada won the grand prize with his image of the Songhak-dong Tumuli in Goseong, South Gyeongsang Province. The site is one of seven burial areas comprising the Gaya Tumuli, which were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2023.

Organized jointly by The Korea Times and the Korea Heritage Service, the contest aimed to promote the value and beauty of Korea’s newly designated and existing UNESCO World Heritage sites through user-generated digital content.

Organizers reported a highly successful global response, receiving 576 entries from 66 countries during the 50-day submission period that ran from April 20 to June 9.

Four first-prize winners were selected: Kavecz Edina of Hungary, Emmanuela Steffe of Italy, Hallie Bradley of the United States and Annelien Hermans of Belgium.

Five second-prize winners were also announced: Bhattarai Nabin of Nepal, Nguyen Viet Minh of Vietnam, Dustin Alan of the United States, Marlier Aurore Claire Linda of France and Shanae Ennis-Melhado of the United Kingdom. An additional 51 participants were selected as raffle winners.

Read More Photo of Gaya tombs wins top prize in UNESCO heritage photo contest



