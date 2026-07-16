PHOTOS Global photo contest highlights Korea's heritage
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By Choi Won-suk
Published KST
Visitors walk around the Songhak-dong Tumuli in Goseong, South Gyeongsang Province. The ancient burial sites of the Gaya Confederacy were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2023. Courtesy of Tim Schilstra
A photograph of the ancient Gaya Tumuli has taken the top honors in the “Discover Korea’s World Heritage Photo Contest,” an international competition organized to celebrate Korea’s hosting of the 48th UNESCO World Heritage Committee session in Busan from July 19 to 29.
Tim Schilstra of Canada won the grand prize with his image of the Songhak-dong Tumuli in Goseong, South Gyeongsang Province. The site is one of seven burial areas comprising the Gaya Tumuli, which were inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2023.
Organized jointly by The Korea Times and the Korea Heritage Service, the contest aimed to promote the value and beauty of Korea’s newly designated and existing UNESCO World Heritage sites through user-generated digital content.
Organizers reported a highly successful global response, receiving 576 entries from 66 countries during the 50-day submission period that ran from April 20 to June 9.
Four first-prize winners were selected: Kavecz Edina of Hungary, Emmanuela Steffe of Italy, Hallie Bradley of the United States and Annelien Hermans of Belgium.
Five second-prize winners were also announced: Bhattarai Nabin of Nepal, Nguyen Viet Minh of Vietnam, Dustin Alan of the United States, Marlier Aurore Claire Linda of France and Shanae Ennis-Melhado of the United Kingdom. An additional 51 participants were selected as raffle winners.
Vehicles illuminate Jangan Gate at Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage site that encircles the historic city center of Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. Courtesy of Kavecz Edina
Visitors watch a traditional masked dance performance at the historic Hahoe Folk Village, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Andong, North Gyeongsang Province.Courtesy of Emmanuela Steffe
A group of tourists explore the scenic pathways of Changdeok Palace, the capital’s best-preserved Joseon Dynasty royal residence. Courtesy of Hallie Bradley
The illuminated Injeong Gate at Changdeok Palace is seen from inside the palace grounds during a special night tour program in Seoul. Courtesy of Annelien Hermans
The scenic ramparts around the northeastern sentry post of Suwon Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, showcase a stunning sunset landscape with azaleas. Courtesy of Bhattarai Nabin
A boat navigates the winding waterway of Suncheon Bay Wetland Reserve as golden sunset light spills across the tidal flats of Suncheon, South Jeolla Province. Courtesy of Shanae Ennis-Melhado
Visitors walk along the rocky shores of Seongsan Ilchulbong, as the volcanic crater rises from the clear blue sea on Jeju Island’s east coast. Courtesy of Marlier Aurore Claire Linda
A snow-covered stone bridge spans a quiet valley on Mount Seorak in Gangwon Province, where heavy winter snowfall transforms the mountain trails into a serene landscape. Courtesy of Nguyen Viet Minh
A moss-covered stone Buddha statue at Buheung Temple sits among the quiet of Mount Nam in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang Province. Courtesy of Dustin Alan