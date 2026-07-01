Brazilian performers from Lotte World Adventure stage a samba performance to promote the opening of Lotte World's summer festival season at the Myeong-dong Theater intersection in Jung-gu, Seoul, Wednesday, July 1. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk
Brazilian performers from Lotte World Adventure stage a samba performance to promote the opening of Lotte World's summer festival season at the Myeong-dong Theater intersection in Jung-gu, Seoul, Wednesday, July 1. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk
Brazilian performers from Lotte World Adventure stage a samba performance to promote the opening of Lotte World's summer festival season at the Myeong-dong Theater intersection in Jung-gu, Seoul, Wednesday, July 1. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk
Brazilian performers from Lotte World Adventure stage a samba performance to promote the opening of Lotte World's summer festival season at the Myeong-dong Theater intersection in Jung-gu, Seoul, Wednesday, July 1. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk
Onlookers applaud Brazilian performers from Lotte World Adventure as they give a samba dance demonstration at the Myeong-dong Theater intersection in Jung-gu, Seoul, Wednesday, July 1. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk
Brazilian performers from Lotte World Adventure stage a samba performance to promote the opening of Lotte World's summer festival season at the Myeong-dong Theater intersection in Jung-gu, Seoul, Wednesday, July 1. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk
Brazilian performers from Lotte World Adventure stage a samba performance to promote the opening of Lotte World's summer festival season at the Myeong-dong Theater intersection in Jung-gu, Seoul, Wednesday, July 1. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk
A Brazilian performer from Lotte World Adventure poses with onlookers at the Myeong-dong Theater intersection in Jung-gu, Seoul, Wednesday, July 1. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk
Brazilian performers from Lotte World Adventure pose for photos at the opening promotion for Lotte World's summer festival season at the Myeong-dong Theater intersection in Jung-gu, Seoul, Wednesday, July 1. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk