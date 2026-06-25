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PHOTOS World Cup Fever: Korean football fans pack Gwanghwamun Square

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By Choi Won-suk
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Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch South korea's third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup against South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch South korea's third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup against South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Fans react while watching the 2026 World Cup group stage match between South Korea and South Africa during an outdoor watch party at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Fans react while watching the 2026 World Cup group stage match between South Korea and South Africa during an outdoor watch party at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Fans react while watching the 2026 World Cup group stage match between South Korea and South Africa during an outdoor watch party at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Fans react while watching the 2026 World Cup group stage match between South Korea and South Africa during an outdoor watch party at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Fans react while watching the 2026 World Cup group stage match between South Korea and South Africa during an outdoor watch party at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Fans react while watching the 2026 World Cup group stage match between South Korea and South Africa during an outdoor watch party at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Fans react while watching the 2026 World Cup group stage match between South Korea and South Africa during an outdoor watch party at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Fans react while watching the 2026 World Cup group stage match between South Korea and South Africa during an outdoor watch party at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Crowds of fans gather at Gwanghwamun Square to watch the third group stage match of the 2026 World Cup between South Korea and South Africa on a large screen in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Fans react while watching the 2026 World Cup group stage match between South Korea and South Africa during an outdoor watch party at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk

Fans react while watching the 2026 World Cup group stage match between South Korea and South Africa during an outdoor watch party at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, June 25. Korea Times photo by Choi Won-suk