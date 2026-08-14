PHOTOS Solar eclipse across Europe

The moon completely covers the sun during a total solar eclipse seen from the Javalambre Astrophysical Observatory in Arcos de las Salinas, Teruel, Spain, Aug. 12. Reuters-Yonhap
Researchers from San Francisco's Exploratorium museum carry out preparations for a global live broadcast of the Aug. 12 total solar eclipse in the abandoned village of Villalibado near Burgos, northern Spain, Aug. 10. AFP-Yonhap
People gather to watch a partial solar eclipse from the Feldberg mountain in Hesse, Germany, Aug. 12. AP-Yonhap
A plane flies in front of the sun during a partial solar eclipse over Greenwich Park in London, Aug. 12. EPA-Yonhap
Torrespana TV tower, nicknamed "El Piruli" is sillouetted against the sun in the last moments of a solar eclipse in Madrid, Aug. 12. AFP-Yonhap
People watch a total solar eclipse from Orzan Beach in A Coruna, Galicia, Spain, Aug. 12. Reuters-Yonhap
Angela, David and their son, Diego, 7, pose for a selfie with protective eclipse glasses during a watch party for a solar eclipse in Buitrago del Lozoya, Spain, Aug. 12. Reuters-Yonhap
People observe a solar eclipse near the small village of Castell de Cabres, Spain, Aug. 12. Reuters-Yonhap
People use special viewing glasses to watch a partial solar eclipse at Abbadia in Hendaye, southwestern France, Aug. 12. AFP-Yonhap
A boy watches a partial solar eclipse in Jubelpark in Brussels, Belgium, Aug. 12. EPA-Yonhap
An enthusiast wears a pair of protective glasses while awaiting a solar eclipse at the Temple of Debod in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 12. EPA-Yonhap
A farmer holding a scythe stands in a meadow before a solar eclipse in Jacobsdorf, Germany, Aug. 12. AP-Yonhap
A total solar eclipse is seen from Berlanga de Duero, central Spain, Aug. 12. AP-Yonhap
A bull stands in the foreground as the moon completely blocks the sun during the totality phase of a total solar eclipse in San Asensio, Spain, Aug. 12. AFP-Yonhap
The sun sets during a partial eclipse solar in the village of Rashinc in Shtime municipality, southern Kosovo, Aug. 12. AFP-Yonhap
People gather to watch the sunset at the El Rayo Verde viewpoint in San Vicente de la Barquera in the province of Cantabria, northern Spain, Aug. 9. AFP-Yonhap