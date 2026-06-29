Europe swelters: Record heat wave ignites public efforts to cool down
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By Choi Won-suk
Published KST
Updated KST
An aerial view shows people cooling themselves in a pool amid a heatwave in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday. Reuters-Yonhap
Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday. AP-Yonhap
People refresh themselves in front of a municipal water cannon set up to relieve tourists visiting the Colosseum and Roman Forum during record-high temperatures in Rome, Friday. AP-Yonhap
A resident eats ice cream to keep cool at the Bosch en Duin residential care center during a visit by Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten amid a heat wave in The Hague, Netherlands, Thursday. EPA-Yonhap
A commuter uses a portable electric fan while riding the London Underground during hot weather in London, Friday. The Met Office's red warning of extreme heat remains in place for east and southeast England as a heat wave continues to grip much of the U.K. EPA-Yonhap
A woman cools off in a pool during a heat wave in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday. EPA-Yonhap
Nuns walk down a street as temperatures hover over 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degrees Celsius) in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday. Reuters-Yonhap
An aerial view shows people at a beach as meteorologists forecast a heat wave and record-breaking temperatures across the country in Timmendorfer Strand, Germany, Saturday. Reuters-Yonhap
People hang from a bridge above the Canal Saint-Martin to cool off amid a heat wave in Paris, France, Friday. Public swimming was permitted in certain areas due to high temperatures. Reuters-Yonhap
A child jumps into the Canal Saint-Martin after public swimming was permitted in certain areas due to high temperatures amid a heat wave in Paris, France, Friday. Reuters-Yonhap
A woman cools off in a misting spray amid a heat wave in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday. Reuters-Yonhap
A man rests on a park bench in London, Sunday, as people take advantage of cooler temperatures following days of extreme heat. AFP-Yonhap
A man enjoys water sprayed by a police water cannon at the Brandenburg Gate during an ongoing heat wave in Berlin, Germany, Saturday. Reuters-Yonhap
Palestinians enjoy the beach of the Mediterranean Sea during a heat wave in Nuseirat, central Gaza, June 19. AP-Yonhap
A giraffe enjoys frozen food during a press tour at the Bioparco zoo in Rome, Friday. AP-Yonhap
An antelope drinks rainwater during sudden heavy rain at the Palic zoo in Serbia, Wednesday. AP-Yonhap
A dog shakes off water near a fountain installed on Rudolfplatz as part of the city's Cooling Cologne heat relief initiative in Cologne, Germany, Friday. AP-Yonhap
A man cools off in a pool during a heat wave in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday. Nearly all of Spain was under a heat alert, with northern and southern regions on the highest warning level as extreme temperatures grip Western Europe. AFP-Yonhap
A man jumps into the Bosphorus with the Maiden's Tower in the background at sunset in Istanbul, Sunday. AP-Yonhap