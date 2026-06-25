2026 World Cup Korea vs. South Africa

Teams South Africa and South Korea before the start of their World Cup Group A soccer match in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Korea's players line up during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Korea's Seol Young-woo, left, duels for the balls with South Africa's Mbekezeli Mbokazi during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Korea's Lee Gi-hyeok heads the ball away from South Africa's Evidence Makgopa during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Korea's Lee Gi-hyeok and South Africa's Evidence Makgopa battle for the ball during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Korea's Lee Kang-in, right, duels for the ball with South Africa's Khuliso Mudau during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Africa's Thapelo Maseko and South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan battle along the line during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Korea's Hwang Hee-chan, left, vies for the ball with South Africa's Ime Okon during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Korea goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu saves a shot at goal by South Africa's Evidence Makgopa during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Korea's Lee Kang-in and South Africa's Thapelo Maseko battle for the ball during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Korea's Lee Kang-in battle for the ball with South Africa's Sphephelo Sithole during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Korea's Seol Young-woo controls the ball during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Korea's Oh Hyeon-gyu and South Africa's Mbekezeli Mbokazi battle for the ball during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Korea's Jens Castrop, left, heads for the ball with South Africa's Thapelo Maseko during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Africa's Mbekezeli Mbokazi kicks the ball during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Korea goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu fails to stop the ball for South Africa's first goal by Thapelo Maseko during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Africa's Thapelo Maseko celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Korea's Son Heung-min battles for the ball with South Africa's Khuliso Mudau during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Korea's Jens Castrop battles for the ball with South Africa's Iqraam Rayners during the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Korea's Son Heung-min reacts at the end of the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Africa's Samukelo Kabini celebrates with teammate Aubrey Modiba after the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap
South Africa player celebrate at the end of the World Cup Group A soccer match between South Africa and South Korea in Guadalupe, near Monterrey, Mexico, June 24 (local time). AP-Yonhap