PHOTOS Comrades honor fallen heroes in Busan

Canadian veteran Vincent Courtenay lays a chrysanthemum during the 20th Turn Toward Busan memorial ceremony at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, Wednesday. Courtenay first proposed the simultaneous one-minute silent tribute toward the cemetery in 2007, which has since grown into an annual global event honoring those who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War. Yonhap Veterans pay their respects with chrysanthemums at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, Wednesday, marking the 20th Turn Toward Busan memorial service for those who fought in the 1950-53 Korean War. Yonhap Veterans and attendees observe a moment of silence during a memorial ceremony at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, Wednesday. Yonhap Booyoung Group Chairman Lee Joong-keun stands in silent tribute during the 20th Turn Toward Busan memorial ceremony at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, Wednesday. Yonhap Canadian veteran Vincent Courtenay delivers a memorial address for his fallen comrades during a ceremony at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, Wednesday. Yonhap The Air Force’s Black Eagles perform a memorial flight over the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, the world's sole U.N. cemetery, Wednesday, during the 20th Turn Toward Busan memorial ceremony. Yonhap A foreign family pays its respects in front of a statue of a Canadian veteran at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Busan, the world's sole U.N. cemetery, Wednesday. Yonhap