1016-King of Denmark, Cnut the Great [Canute], claims the English throne after the death of Edmund Ironside

1487-The first German Beer Purity Law (Reinheitsgebot) is promulgated in Munich by Albert IV, Duke of Bavaria, stating that beer should be brewed from only three ingredients: water, malt, and hops

1786-Grand Duke of Tuscany Leopold II promulgates a penal reform, making Tuscany the first state to abolish the death penalty; November 30 is now commemorated as Cities for Life Day

1876-Archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann discovers the gold Mask of Agamemnon at Mycenae in modern Greece, known as "the Mona Lisa of prehistory"

1909-The British House of Lords rejects David Lloyd George's "People's Budget,'"which aims to shift the tax burden to the wealthy. This leads to the Parliament Act, designed to prevent the unelected House from overruling the will of the elected House

1941-Janese Emperor Hirohito consults with admirals Shimada and Nagano regarding the final decision for war with the United States







