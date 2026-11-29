MONDAY, Nov. 30, 2026
Summary
The Nov. 30 historical entries recount events ranging from Cnut the Great’s claim to the English throne in 1016 to Emperor Hirohito’s wartime consultation in 1941. They also note the 1487 German Beer Purity Law, Tuscany’s 1786 abolition of the death penalty, and Heinrich Schliemann’s 1876 discovery of the Mask of Agamemnon. In 1909, the British House of Lords rejected David Lloyd George’s People’s Budget, leading to the Parliament Act.
Key Facts
- The 1487 Reinheitsgebot, promulgated in Munich by Albert IV, Duke of Bavaria, said beer should be brewed using only water, malt and hops.
- Leopold II’s 1786 penal reform made Tuscany the first state to abolish the death penalty, and November 30 is now commemorated as Cities for Life Day.
- Schliemann discovered the gold Mask of Agamemnon at Mycenae in modern Greece; it is known as the Mona Lisa of prehistory.
- The People’s Budget aimed to shift the tax burden to the wealthy, and the Parliament Act was designed to prevent the unelected House of Lords from overruling the elected House.
- In 1941, Emperor Hirohito consulted with admirals Shimada and Nagano regarding the final decision for war with the United States.
1016-King of Denmark, Cnut the Great [Canute], claims the English throne after the death of Edmund Ironside
1487-The first German Beer Purity Law (Reinheitsgebot) is promulgated in Munich by Albert IV, Duke of Bavaria, stating that beer should be brewed from only three ingredients: water, malt, and hops
1786-Grand Duke of Tuscany Leopold II promulgates a penal reform, making Tuscany the first state to abolish the death penalty; November 30 is now commemorated as Cities for Life Day
1876-Archaeologist Heinrich Schliemann discovers the gold Mask of Agamemnon at Mycenae in modern Greece, known as "the Mona Lisa of prehistory"
1909-The British House of Lords rejects David Lloyd George's "People's Budget,'"which aims to shift the tax burden to the wealthy. This leads to the Parliament Act, designed to prevent the unelected House from overruling the will of the elected House
1941-Janese Emperor Hirohito consults with admirals Shimada and Nagano regarding the final decision for war with the United States
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.