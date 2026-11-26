FRIDAY, Nov. 27, 2026
Summary
The historical entries for Nov. 27 recount events spanning 1095 to 1896, including the start of the First Crusade, the Model Parliament, and the destruction of La Navidad. They also note the Portuguese royal family’s departure for Brazil in 1807 and Alfred Nobel’s establishment of the Nobel Prizes through his will in 1895. The list concludes with the 1896 Frankfurt debut of Richard Strauss’s Also Sprach Zarathustra.
Key Facts
- Pope Urban II preached at the Council of Clermont in 1095 to wrest control of the Holy Land from the Seljuk Turks.
- In 1295, English King Edward I called what later became known as the Model Parliament, extending the authority of its representatives.
- Taíno Cacique Caonabo led an attack on La Navidad after its garrison mistreated his people and disobeyed Columbus’s orders.
- In 1807, nearly 15,000 members of the Portuguese royal family and court left Lisbon for Brazil to escape invading Napoleonic troops.
- Alfred Nobel dedicated most of his fortune to annual awards for people who had conferred the greatest benefit to humankind. The prizes were established through his will in 1895.
1095-Pope Urban II preaches to the West to wrest control of the Holy Land from the Seljuk Turks at the Council of Clermont, triggering the First Crusade
1295-English King Edward I calls what later becomes known as "The Model Parliament," extending the authority of its representatives
1493-Christopher Columbus returns to the colony of La Navidad, finding it destroyed by the first Native American uprising against Spanish rule. Taíno Cacique Caonabo led his people to attack the settlement after the brutal treatment they received from the garrison who disobeyed Columbus's orders.
1807-Portuguese Royal Family and its court of nearly 15,000 people leave Lisbon for their colony of Brazil to escape invading Napoleonic troops
1895-Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel establishes the Nobel Prizes through his will, dedicating the bulk of his fortune to funding annual awards for those who have conferred the "greatest benefit to humankind"
1896 -"Also Sprach Zarathustra" (Thus Spoke Zarathustra) by Richard Strauss, inspired by Friedrich Nietzsche's philosophical novel, debuts in Frankfurt
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