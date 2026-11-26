1095-Pope Urban II preaches to the West to wrest control of the Holy Land from the Seljuk Turks at the Council of Clermont, triggering the First Crusade

1295-English King Edward I calls what later becomes known as "The Model Parliament," extending the authority of its representatives

1493-Christopher Columbus returns to the colony of La Navidad, finding it destroyed by the first Native American uprising against Spanish rule. Taíno Cacique Caonabo led his people to attack the settlement after the brutal treatment they received from the garrison who disobeyed Columbus's orders.

1807-Portuguese Royal Family and its court of nearly 15,000 people leave Lisbon for their colony of Brazil to escape invading Napoleonic troops

1895-Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel establishes the Nobel Prizes through his will, dedicating the bulk of his fortune to funding annual awards for those who have conferred the "greatest benefit to humankind"

1896 -"Also Sprach Zarathustra" (Thus Spoke Zarathustra) by Richard Strauss, inspired by Friedrich Nietzsche's philosophical novel, debuts in Frankfurt