43 B.C.-Second Triumvirate alliance of Roman leaders formed by Octavian (later Augustus), Marcus Aemilius Lepidus, and Mark Antony

1778-British explorer Captain James Cook is the first European to visit Maui in the Sandwich Islands (now Hawaii)

1789-First national Thanksgiving in the U.S.

1791-First U.S. cabinet meeting is held at George Washington's home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton, Secretary of War Henry Knox, and Attorney General Edmund Randolph attend.

1922-English archaeologist Howard Carter opens Tutankhamun's nearly intact tomb in Egypt

1989-India's Congress Party led by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi loses the general election to an opposition front led by V. P. Singh

1998-Tony Blair is the first British Prime Minister to address the parliament of the Republic of Ireland