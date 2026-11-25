THURSDAY, Nov. 26, 2026
Summary
The Nov. 26 historical entries recall events ranging from the formation of the Second Triumvirate in 43 B.C. to Tony Blair addressing Ireland’s parliament in 1998. They include Captain James Cook’s visit to Maui, the first national Thanksgiving in the United States, and the opening of Tutankhamun’s tomb. The list also notes a 1989 Indian election defeat for Rajiv Gandhi’s Congress Party.
Key Facts
- The Second Triumvirate was formed by Octavian, later Augustus, Marcus Aemilius Lepidus and Mark Antony.
- The first U.S. cabinet meeting was held at George Washington’s home in Philadelphia, with Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton, Henry Knox and Edmund Randolph attending.
- Howard Carter opened Tutankhamun’s nearly intact tomb in Egypt in 1922.
- In 1989, an opposition front led by V. P. Singh defeated the Congress Party led by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in India’s general election.
- Tony Blair became the first British prime minister to address the parliament of the Republic of Ireland.
43 B.C.-Second Triumvirate alliance of Roman leaders formed by Octavian (later Augustus), Marcus Aemilius Lepidus, and Mark Antony
1778-British explorer Captain James Cook is the first European to visit Maui in the Sandwich Islands (now Hawaii)
1789-First national Thanksgiving in the U.S.
1791-First U.S. cabinet meeting is held at George Washington's home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson, Secretary of the Treasury Alexander Hamilton, Secretary of War Henry Knox, and Attorney General Edmund Randolph attend.
1922-English archaeologist Howard Carter opens Tutankhamun's nearly intact tomb in Egypt
1989-India's Congress Party led by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi loses the general election to an opposition front led by V. P. Singh
1998-Tony Blair is the first British Prime Minister to address the parliament of the Republic of Ireland
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