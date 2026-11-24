1177-Battle of Montgisard: Baldwin IV of Jerusalem defeats Saladin and a larger Ayyubid force

1783-Britain evacuates New York City, its last military position in the United States

1839-Cyclone slams southeastern India with high winds and a 40-foot storm surge, destroying the city of Coringa. Storm waves sweep inland, destroying 20,000 ships and killing an estimated 300,000 people.

1905-The first telegraph transmitter with a one-mile range is advertised in "Scientific American" for $8.50

1973-Bloodless military coup ousts Greek President George Papadopoulos

1986 Iran-Contra affair erupts as President Reagan reveals a secret arms deal

1994-Sony founder Akio Morita announces he will be stepping down as CEO of the company

2009-Flooding in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; powerful storm brings 3 years worth of rain in 4 hours, killing over 150 people and sweeping thousands of cars away during Hajj







