WEDNESDAY, Nov.25, 2026
Summary
Several historical events occurred on Nov. 25, including Britain’s evacuation of New York City in 1783 and a military coup in Greece in 1973. A cyclone devastated Coringa in southeastern India in 1839, while flooding struck Jeddah in 2009. Other entries note the Iran-Contra affair, Akio Morita’s planned departure as Sony CEO, and an early telegraph transmitter advertisement.
Key Facts
- The 1839 cyclone brought a 40-foot storm surge and destroyed 20,000 ships; an estimated 300,000 people were killed.
- In 1905, Scientific American advertised a telegraph transmitter with a one-mile range for $8.50.
- The 2009 Jeddah storm brought three years’ worth of rain in four hours, killed more than 150 people and swept away thousands of cars during Hajj.
- In 1994, Sony founder Akio Morita announced he would step down as the company’s CEO.
1177-Battle of Montgisard: Baldwin IV of Jerusalem defeats Saladin and a larger Ayyubid force
1783-Britain evacuates New York City, its last military position in the United States
1839-Cyclone slams southeastern India with high winds and a 40-foot storm surge, destroying the city of Coringa. Storm waves sweep inland, destroying 20,000 ships and killing an estimated 300,000 people.
1905-The first telegraph transmitter with a one-mile range is advertised in "Scientific American" for $8.50
1973-Bloodless military coup ousts Greek President George Papadopoulos
1986 Iran-Contra affair erupts as President Reagan reveals a secret arms deal
1994-Sony founder Akio Morita announces he will be stepping down as CEO of the company
2009-Flooding in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; powerful storm brings 3 years worth of rain in 4 hours, killing over 150 people and sweeping thousands of cars away during Hajj
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.