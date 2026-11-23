TUESDAY, Nov. 24, 2026
Summary
The Nov. 24, 2026, Today in History entry lists events from 380 to 1987. They include Charles Darwin’s publication of On the Origin of Species in 1859 and the discovery of the early human skeleton Lucy in Ethiopia in 1974. The list also notes a 1950 U.N. assault intended to end the Korean War by Christmas and Li Peng’s succession as China’s premier in 1987.
Key Facts
- Theodosius I made his first formal entry into Constantinople in 380.
- In 1639, Jeremiah Horrocks and William Crabtree recorded observations of a transit of Venus after accurately predicting its path using Johannes Kepler’s methods.
- Abel Tasman became the first European to discover Van Diemen’s Land, now Tasmania, in 1642.
- Donald Johanson, Maurice Taieb, Yves Coppens and Tim White discovered Lucy in Ethiopia’s Afar Depression in 1974.
- Li Peng succeeded Zhao Ziyang as premier of the People’s Republic of China in 1987.
380-Theodosius I makes his adventus, or first formal entry, into Constantinople
1639-English astronomers Jeremiah Horrocks and William Crabtree make the first recorded observations of a transit of Venus by accurately predicting its path using Johannes Kepler's methods]
1642-Dutch explorer Abel Tasman is the first European to discover Van Diemen's Land (Tasmania)
1859-English naturalist Charles Darwin publishes "On the Origin of Species," radically changing the view of evolution and laying the foundation for evolutionary biology
1950-U.N. troops begin an assault intending to end the Korean War by Christmas
1974-The most complete early human skeleton (Lucy, Australopithecus) is discovered by Donald Johanson, Maurice Taieb, Yves Coppens, and Tim White in the Middle Awash of Ethiopia's Afar Depression
1987-Li Peng succeeds Zhao Ziyang as Premier of the People's Republic of China
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