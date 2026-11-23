380-Theodosius I makes his adventus, or first formal entry, into Constantinople

1639-English astronomers Jeremiah Horrocks and William Crabtree make the first recorded observations of a transit of Venus by accurately predicting its path using Johannes Kepler's methods]

1642-Dutch explorer Abel Tasman is the first European to discover Van Diemen's Land (Tasmania)

1859-English naturalist Charles Darwin publishes "On the Origin of Species," radically changing the view of evolution and laying the foundation for evolutionary biology

1950-U.N. troops begin an assault intending to end the Korean War by Christmas

1974-The most complete early human skeleton (Lucy, Australopithecus) is discovered by Donald Johanson, Maurice Taieb, Yves Coppens, and Tim White in the Middle Awash of Ethiopia's Afar Depression

1987-Li Peng succeeds Zhao Ziyang as Premier of the People's Republic of China