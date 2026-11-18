1530-Final decree of the Diet of Augsburg, "The Recess," is signed by Charles V and the Catholic princes, reaffirming Catholic rites and principles after the departure of the Protestant princes

1620-The Mayflower reaches Cape Cod and explores the coast

1805-Lewis and Clark Expedition, led by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, reaches the Pacific Ocean, the first European Americans to cross the West

1863-U.S. President Abraham Lincoln delivers his Gettysburg Address, starts with "Four score and seven years ago..."

1942-Operation Uranus: Soviet offensive begins during the Battle of Stalingrad, 1 million Soviet soldiers encircle the German Sixth Army

1969-Apollo 12's Charles Conrad and Alan Bean become the 3rd and 4th humans on the Moon

1985-U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev meet for the first time

1987-France performs nuclear test

1995-Suicide bomber blasts into Egyptian embassy in Islamabad, kills 16







