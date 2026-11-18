THURSDAY, Nov. 19, 2026
Summary
Several historical events occurred on November 19, including the signing of the Diet of Augsburg’s final decree in 1530 and the Mayflower’s arrival at Cape Cod in 1620. In 1863, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address. Later events included the start of the Soviet offensive at Stalingrad in 1942, Apollo 12 astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean reaching the Moon in 1969, and a first meeting between Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev in 1985.
Key Facts
- The 1530 decree reaffirmed Catholic rites and principles after the Protestant princes departed.
- The Lewis and Clark Expedition reached the Pacific Ocean in 1805, described in the entry as the first European Americans to cross the West.
- The Soviet offensive known as Operation Uranus began during the Battle of Stalingrad in 1942, encircling the German Sixth Army with 1 million Soviet soldiers.
- France conducted a nuclear test in 1987.
- A suicide bomber attacked the Egyptian embassy in Islamabad in 1995, killing 16 people.
1530-Final decree of the Diet of Augsburg, "The Recess," is signed by Charles V and the Catholic princes, reaffirming Catholic rites and principles after the departure of the Protestant princes
1620-The Mayflower reaches Cape Cod and explores the coast
1805-Lewis and Clark Expedition, led by Meriwether Lewis and William Clark, reaches the Pacific Ocean, the first European Americans to cross the West
1863-U.S. President Abraham Lincoln delivers his Gettysburg Address, starts with "Four score and seven years ago..."
1942-Operation Uranus: Soviet offensive begins during the Battle of Stalingrad, 1 million Soviet soldiers encircle the German Sixth Army
1969-Apollo 12's Charles Conrad and Alan Bean become the 3rd and 4th humans on the Moon
1985-U.S. President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev meet for the first time
1987-France performs nuclear test
1995-Suicide bomber blasts into Egyptian embassy in Islamabad, kills 16
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