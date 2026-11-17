WEDNESDAY, Nov. 18, 2026
Summary
The Nov. 18 historical entries span events from the printing of a dated book in England in 1477 to the approval of a democratic constitution in South Africa in 1993. They include the end of the First Battle of the Somme, the 1978 Jonestown deaths and other events in Europe, Asia and the Americas. The entries also note that South Korean President Syngman Rhee was forced to end mass executions in 1950.
Key Facts
- William Caxton printed Dictes and Sayings of the Philosophers at his press in Westminster in 1477, making it the first dated printed book in England.
- St. Peter’s Basilica was consecrated in Rome in 1626, replacing an earlier basilica on the same site.
- British General Douglas Haig called off the First Battle of the Somme in 1916 after more than 1 million soldiers were killed or wounded.
- In 1961, U.S. President John F. Kennedy sent 18,000 military advisers to South Vietnam.
- In 1978, 918 Peoples Temple members died in Jonestown, Guyana, in events described as murder or suicide under Jim Jones’s leadership.
1477-"Dictes and Sayings of the Philosophers," the first dated printed book in England, is printed by William Caxton at his press in Westminster
1626-St. Peter's Basilica is consecrated in Rome, replacing an earlier basilica on the same site and becoming the world's largest Christian church
1916-British General Douglas Haig finally calls off the First Battle of the Somme in World War I after more than 1 million soldiers are killed or wounded
1943-444 British bombers attack Berlin
1950-South Korean President Syngman Rhee forced to end mass executions
1961-JFK sends 18,000 military advisors to South Vietnam
1978-In Jonestown, Guyana, 918 members of the Peoples Temple are murdered or commit suicide under the leadership of cult leader Jim Jones
1993-Black and white leaders in South Africa approve a new democratic constitution
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