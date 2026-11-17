1477-"Dictes and Sayings of the Philosophers," the first dated printed book in England, is printed by William Caxton at his press in Westminster

1626-St. Peter's Basilica is consecrated in Rome, replacing an earlier basilica on the same site and becoming the world's largest Christian church

1916-British General Douglas Haig finally calls off the First Battle of the Somme in World War I after more than 1 million soldiers are killed or wounded

1943-444 British bombers attack Berlin

1950-South Korean President Syngman Rhee forced to end mass executions

1961-JFK sends 18,000 military advisors to South Vietnam

1978-In Jonestown, Guyana, 918 members of the Peoples Temple are murdered or commit suicide under the leadership of cult leader Jim Jones

1993-Black and white leaders in South Africa approve a new democratic constitution