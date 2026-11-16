1558-Elizabeth I, aged 25, ascends the English throne upon the death of her half-sister, Queen Mary I

1831-Ecuador and Venezuela separate from Gran Colombia

1869-Suez Canal in Egypt opens, linking the Mediterranean and Red Seas

1922-The last sultan of the Ottoman Empire, Mehmed VI, is expelled to Malta on a British warship

1970-Stanford Research Institute scientist Douglas Engelbart receives the first patent for the computer mouse

1979-Ayatollah Khomeini frees most black & female US hostages

2000-Alberto Fujimori is removed from office as President of Peru

2008-Japan, the world's second-biggest economy, slides into its first recession in seven years