MONDAY, Nov. 16, 2026
Summary
The Today in History entry lists events associated with Nov. 16, including the publication of the final revision of the Justinian Code in 534 and Francisco Pizarro’s capture of Inca Emperor Atahualpa in 1532. It also notes the establishment of U.S.-Soviet diplomatic relations in 1933 and UNESCO’s founding in 1945. Later entries include school desegregation in New Orleans, the first report of the Mỹ Lai massacre, Wei Jingsheng’s release from jail and Monica Lewinsky’s book-rights deal.
Key Facts
- The Justinian Code was an imperial and classical law code whose compilation began in 528.
- Pizarro captured Atahualpa after a surprise ambush at Cajamarca in the Peruvian Andes.
- U.S. Marshals escorted four six-year-old African American girls to previously all-white public schools in New Orleans in 1960 amid death threats and race riots.
- The first report of the Mỹ Lai massacre, in which U.S. soldiers killed between 347 and 504 unarmed South Vietnamese civilians, appeared in 1969.
- China released pro-democracy dissident Wei Jingsheng for medical reasons in 1997 after nearly 18 years in jail.
534-Second and final revision of the Justinian Code is published, a codified set of imperial and classical laws initially begun in 528
1532-Spanish conquistador Francisco Pizarro captures Inca Emperor Atahualpa after a surprise ambush at Cajamarca in the Peruvian Andes
1933-U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt establishes diplomatic relations with USSR
1945-Founding of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
1960-U.S. Marshals escort four six-year-old African American girls to previously all-white public schools in New Orleans in response to death threats against the girls and race riots
1969-Mỹ Lai massacre of between 347 and 504 unarmed South Vietnamese civilians by U.S. soldiers is first reported
1997-People's Republic of China releases pro-democracy dissident Wei Jingsheng from jail for medical reasons after nearly 18 years of incarceration
1998-Monica Lewinsky signs a deal for the North American rights to a book about her affair with U.S. President Clinton
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