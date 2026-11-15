MONDAY, Nov. 16, 2026

534-Second and final revision of the Justinian Code is published, a codified set of imperial and classical laws initially begun in 528

1532-Spanish conquistador Francisco Pizarro captures Inca Emperor Atahualpa after a surprise ambush at Cajamarca in the Peruvian Andes

1933-U.S. President Franklin Roosevelt establishes diplomatic relations with USSR

1945-Founding of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

1960-U.S. Marshals escort four six-year-old African American girls to previously all-white public schools in New Orleans in response to death threats against the girls and race riots

1969-Mỹ Lai massacre of between 347 and 504 unarmed South Vietnamese civilians by U.S. soldiers is first reported

1997-People's Republic of China releases pro-democracy dissident Wei Jingsheng from jail for medical reasons after nearly 18 years of incarceration

1998-Monica Lewinsky signs a deal for the North American rights to a book about her affair with U.S. President Clinton