FRIDAY, Nov. 13, 2026
Summary
Today in History for Friday, Nov. 13, recalls events including the 1956 U.S. Supreme Court ruling against racial segregation on buses in Alabama and Voyager 1’s 1980 close-up images of Saturn. The date also marks Benjamin Franklin’s 1789 letter mentioning death and taxes, a 1933 Hormel meatpackers’ sit-down strike and the 1985 Nevado del Ruiz eruption in Colombia. Other entries include the start of Joaquín Guzmán’s trial in 2018 and Eminem’s release of “Lose Yourself.”
Key Facts
- Franklin wrote to Jean-Baptiste Le Roy in 1789 that “in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.”
- The Hormel meatpackers’ action in Austin, Minnesota, in 1933 was described as the first modern sit-down strike.
- The 1985 Nevado del Ruiz eruption killed 25,000 people in the town of Armero, Colombia.
- Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s New York trial began in 2018, with charges including drug trafficking, money laundering and murder.
- Eminem released “Lose Yourself” from the 8 Mile soundtrack; it became the first rap song to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song.
1789-In a letter to Jean-Baptiste Le Roy, Benjamin Franklin writes "in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes"
1933-First modern sit-down strike by Hormel meatpackers in Austin, Minnesota
1956-US Supreme Court rules racial segregation on buses in Alabama unconstitutional
1993-7.1 seaquake east of Kamchatka
1980-U.S. spacecraft Voyager 1 sends back first close-up pictures of Saturn during its fly-by
1985-Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupts in Colombia, killing 25,000 in the town of Armero
2018-Trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán begins in New York, he is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and murder
2002-Eminem releases the single "Lose Yourself" from the soundtrack of "8 Mile", the first rap song to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song
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