1789-In a letter to Jean-Baptiste Le Roy, Benjamin Franklin writes "in this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes"

1933-First modern sit-down strike by Hormel meatpackers in Austin, Minnesota

1956-US Supreme Court rules racial segregation on buses in Alabama unconstitutional

1993-7.1 seaquake east of Kamchatka

1980-U.S. spacecraft Voyager 1 sends back first close-up pictures of Saturn during its fly-by

1985-Nevado del Ruiz volcano erupts in Colombia, killing 25,000 in the town of Armero

2018-Trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán begins in New York, he is charged with drug trafficking, money laundering, and murder

2002-Eminem releases the single "Lose Yourself" from the soundtrack of "8 Mile", the first rap song to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song