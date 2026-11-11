764-Tibetan troops occupy Chang'an for 15 days, capital of the Chinese Tang Dynasty

1880-Best-selling American novel "Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ" by soldier Lew Wallace is published

1927-Leon Trotsky is expelled from the Soviet Communist Party, paving the way for Joseph Stalin to consolidate complete power

1942-Naval Battle of Guadalcanal begins between Allied and Japanese naval forces in the Solomon Islands; U.S. forces prevail after days of intense fighting

1966-Buzz Aldrin takes the first "space selfie," a photo of himself performing extravehicular activity in space during the Gemini 12 mission

1968-U.S. Supreme Court: Epperson v. Arkansas declares unconstitutional the Arkansas law banning the teaching of evolution in public schools

1970-Cyclone Bhola makes landfall in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), killing up to 500,000 people, making it the deadliest tropical cyclone ever recorded

1990-The World Wide Web is first proposed by CERN computer scientists Tim Berners-Lee and Robert Cailliau