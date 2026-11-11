THURSDAY, Nov. 11, 2026
Summary
The Nov. 11 historical entries span events from 764 to 1990, including the occupation of Chang’an, the Naval Battle of Guadalcanal and the first proposal of the World Wide Web. They also note the publication of Ben-Hur, Leon Trotsky’s expulsion from the Soviet Communist Party and Buzz Aldrin’s space selfie. Other entries cover a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on evolution teaching and Cyclone Bhola, which killed up to 500,000 people.
Key Facts
- Tibetan troops occupied Chang’an, the Tang Dynasty capital, for 15 days in 764.
- Lew Wallace’s novel Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ was published in 1880.
- The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Epperson v. Arkansas that an Arkansas law banning the teaching of evolution in public schools was unconstitutional in 1968.
- Cyclone Bhola made landfall in East Pakistan, now Bangladesh, in 1970 and killed up to 500,000 people.
- CERN computer scientists Tim Berners-Lee and Robert Cailliau first proposed the World Wide Web in 1990.
764-Tibetan troops occupy Chang'an for 15 days, capital of the Chinese Tang Dynasty
1880-Best-selling American novel "Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ" by soldier Lew Wallace is published
1927-Leon Trotsky is expelled from the Soviet Communist Party, paving the way for Joseph Stalin to consolidate complete power
1942-Naval Battle of Guadalcanal begins between Allied and Japanese naval forces in the Solomon Islands; U.S. forces prevail after days of intense fighting
1966-Buzz Aldrin takes the first "space selfie," a photo of himself performing extravehicular activity in space during the Gemini 12 mission
1968-U.S. Supreme Court: Epperson v. Arkansas declares unconstitutional the Arkansas law banning the teaching of evolution in public schools
1970-Cyclone Bhola makes landfall in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), killing up to 500,000 people, making it the deadliest tropical cyclone ever recorded
1990-The World Wide Web is first proposed by CERN computer scientists Tim Berners-Lee and Robert Cailliau
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