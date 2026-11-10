WEDNESDAY, Nov.11, 2026

1620-Mayflower Compact is signed by Pilgrims at Cape Cod, establishing the first framework of government in the territory that is now the USA [N.S. Nov 21]

1675-German mathematician Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz demonstrates integral calculus for the first time to find the area under the graph of the function y = f(x)

1745-Bonnie Prince Charlie's Jacobite army invades England in an attempt to restore the House of Stuart to the British throne

1918-World War I Armistice signed by the Allies and Germany comes into effect, with hostilities ending at 11 a.m., "the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month"

1950-The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, refers China's invasion of Chamdo to the United Nations

1975-Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam is removed from office by Governor-General Sir John Kerr, the first elected Prime Minister removed in Australian history

1992-The Church of England approves the ordination of female priests

2004-Yasser Arafat's death from unidentified causes is confirmed by the Palestine Liberation Organization, and Mahmoud Abbas is elected PLO chairman shortly after