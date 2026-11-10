WEDNESDAY, Nov.11, 2026
Summary
The Nov. 11 historical entries recount events spanning 1620 to 2004, including the signing of the Mayflower Compact, the 1918 World War I Armistice and political changes in Australia and the Palestine Liberation Organization. They also note milestones in mathematics, religion and Tibet’s appeal to the United Nations. The entries identify the armistice as taking effect at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918.
Key Facts
- In 1675, Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz demonstrated integral calculus for the first time by finding the area under the graph of y = f(x).
- In 1745, Bonnie Prince Charlie’s Jacobite army invaded England in an attempt to restore the House of Stuart to the British throne.
- In 1950, the Dalai Lama referred China’s invasion of Chamdo to the United Nations.
- In 1975, Governor-General Sir John Kerr removed Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam from office, the first elected Australian prime minister removed from office.
- In 1992, the Church of England approved the ordination of female priests.
1620-Mayflower Compact is signed by Pilgrims at Cape Cod, establishing the first framework of government in the territory that is now the USA [N.S. Nov 21]
1675-German mathematician Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz demonstrates integral calculus for the first time to find the area under the graph of the function y = f(x)
1745-Bonnie Prince Charlie's Jacobite army invades England in an attempt to restore the House of Stuart to the British throne
1918-World War I Armistice signed by the Allies and Germany comes into effect, with hostilities ending at 11 a.m., "the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month"
1950-The Dalai Lama, Tibet's spiritual leader, refers China's invasion of Chamdo to the United Nations
1975-Australian Prime Minister Gough Whitlam is removed from office by Governor-General Sir John Kerr, the first elected Prime Minister removed in Australian history
1992-The Church of England approves the ordination of female priests
2004-Yasser Arafat's death from unidentified causes is confirmed by the Palestine Liberation Organization, and Mahmoud Abbas is elected PLO chairman shortly after
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