TUESDAY, Nov. 10, 2026
Summary
Several events occurred on Nov. 10 across history, including Canadian troops recapturing high ground at Passchendaele in 1917 and crowds beginning to demolish the Berlin Wall in 1989. In 1885, Gottlieb Daimler unveiled his Reitwagen, described as the world’s first gasoline-powered motorcycle. Other entries include the 1674 transfer of New Netherland to England and the 1960 sale of an uncensored version of D. H. Lawrence’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover in the UK.
Key Facts
- In 1917, the Third Battle of Ypres saw more than 200,000 casualties on each side, and 24,000 German prisoners were taken.
- In 1918, the Western Union Cable Office in North Sydney, Nova Scotia, received a top-secret coded message from Europe saying all fighting would cease on land, sea and in the air on Nov. 11.
- A UK jury found Penguin Books not guilty in an obscenity trial before the uncensored version of Lady Chatterley’s Lover went on sale in 1960.
- In 1674, the Dutch Republic formally ceded New Netherland to England, which renamed it New York.
- In 1619, René Descartes had a dream that inspired his Meditations on First Philosophy.
1619-René Descartes has a dream that inspires his "Meditations on First Philosophy"
1674-Dutch Republic formally cedes New Netherland to England, who rename it New York
1885-German engineer Gottlieb Daimler unveils his "Reitwagen", the world's first gasoline-powered motorcycle
1917 -Third Battle of Ypres: Canadian troops recapture the high ground in the village of Passchendaele from the Germans in West Flanders, Belgium, during World War I; over 200,000 casualties occur on each side, and 24,000 German prisoners are taken [1]
1918-Western Union Cable Office in North Sydney, Nova Scotia, receives a top-secret coded message from Europe stating that on November 11, 1918, all fighting will cease on land, sea, and in the air
1960-Uncensored version of D. H. Lawrence's "Lady Chatterley’s Lover" finally goes on sale in the UK after a jury finds publisher Penguin Books not guilty in an obscenity trial
1989-German crowds begin demolishing the Berlin Wall, quickly followed by officials with bulldozers
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