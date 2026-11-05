FRIDAY, Nov.6, 2026

1813-Congress of Chilpancingo declares Mexico independent from Spain

1860-Republican Abraham Lincoln of Illinois is elected the 16th President of the United States of America

1913-Indian civil rights activist M.K. Gandhi is arrested for leading an Indian miners' march in South Africa

1917-Bolshevik Revolution begins with the bombardment of the Winter Palace in Petrograd during the Russian October Revolution [OS Oct 24]

1978-Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi places the country under military rule, allowing General Gholām Reza Azhāri to form a government

2001-Crude oil for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) falls to a two-year low after OPEC members warn that a downward price spiral could occur if major non-OPEC oil exporters do not reduce oil production

2002-12 people are killed in a fire on board a train headed for Vienna from Paris.

2005-"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," the fourth film based on the books by J. K. Rowling, premieres in London and goes on to become the most successful film of the year, earning almost $900 million