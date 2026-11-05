FRIDAY, Nov.6, 2026
Summary
The Nov. 6 historical entry lists events spanning Mexico’s independence declaration in 1813 to the 2005 London premiere of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. It also records Abraham Lincoln’s election, M.K. Gandhi’s arrest, the start of the Bolshevik Revolution, Iran’s move to military rule, an oil-price decline and a deadly train fire. The film became the year’s most successful, earning almost $900 million.
Key Facts
- The Congress of Chilpancingo declared Mexico independent from Spain in 1813.
- Abraham Lincoln, a Republican from Illinois, was elected the 16th U.S. president in 1860.
- In 1913, M.K. Gandhi was arrested for leading an Indian miners’ march in South Africa.
- In 1978, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi placed Iran under military rule, allowing General Gholām Reza Azhāri to form a government.
- In 2002, a fire aboard a train traveling from Paris to Vienna killed 12 people.
1813-Congress of Chilpancingo declares Mexico independent from Spain
1860-Republican Abraham Lincoln of Illinois is elected the 16th President of the United States of America
1913-Indian civil rights activist M.K. Gandhi is arrested for leading an Indian miners' march in South Africa
1917-Bolshevik Revolution begins with the bombardment of the Winter Palace in Petrograd during the Russian October Revolution [OS Oct 24]
1978-Shah of Iran Mohammad Reza Pahlavi places the country under military rule, allowing General Gholām Reza Azhāri to form a government
2001-Crude oil for December delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) falls to a two-year low after OPEC members warn that a downward price spiral could occur if major non-OPEC oil exporters do not reduce oil production
2002-12 people are killed in a fire on board a train headed for Vienna from Paris.
2005-"Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," the fourth film based on the books by J. K. Rowling, premieres in London and goes on to become the most successful film of the year, earning almost $900 million
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.