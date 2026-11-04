THURSDAY, Nov. 5, 2026
Summary
The November 5 historical calendar lists events spanning 1492 to 2007, including the Gunpowder Plot, the Suez Crisis and the launch of China’s first lunar satellite. It also records military conflicts, political statements and a chess match. In 2007, Chang’e 1 entered orbit around the Moon.
Key Facts
- Christopher Columbus learned to grow and harvest maize from Cuba’s Indigenous population in 1492.
- At the Second Battle of Panipat in 1556, forces of Mughal Emperor Akbar defeated Hem Chandra Vikramaditya, who was later beheaded.
- In 1605, Guy Fawkes was caught after a plot to blow up King James I and Parliament was discovered; he was later executed with seven others.
- Britain and France landed airborne forces at Port Said in 1956, escalating the Suez Crisis.
- Bobby Fischer defeated Boris Spassky in an unofficial match in Belgrade in 1992. The match was dubbed the Revenge Match of the 20th Century.
1492-Christopher Columbus learns how to grow and harvest maize (corn) from Cuba's Indigenous population
1556-Second Battle of Panipat: Hindu Emperor of North India Hem Chandra Vikramaditya is defeated by forces of Mughal Emperor Akbar, who captures and later beheads Hem Chandra
1605-Catholic conspirator Guy Fawkes attempts to blow up King James I and the British Parliament in the Gunpowder Plot. The plot is discovered, and Guy Fawkes is caught, tortured, and later executed along with seven others.
1937-Adolf Hitler informs his military leaders in a secret meeting of his intention to go to war
1956-Britain and France land airborne forces at Port Said in Egypt, escalating the Suez Crisis
1979-Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini describes the United States as "The Great Satan" amid accusations of imperialism and the sponsoring of corruption
1992-American chess grandmaster Bobby Fischer defeats Russian Boris Spassky in an unofficial match in Belgrade dubbed the "Revenge Match of the 20th Century"
2007-China's first lunar satellite, Chang'e 1 goes into orbit around the Moon.
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