THURSDAY, Nov. 5, 2026

1492-Christopher Columbus learns how to grow and harvest maize (corn) from Cuba's Indigenous population

1556-Second Battle of Panipat: Hindu Emperor of North India Hem Chandra Vikramaditya is defeated by forces of Mughal Emperor Akbar, who captures and later beheads Hem Chandra

1605-Catholic conspirator Guy Fawkes attempts to blow up King James I and the British Parliament in the Gunpowder Plot. The plot is discovered, and Guy Fawkes is caught, tortured, and later executed along with seven others.

1937-Adolf Hitler informs his military leaders in a secret meeting of his intention to go to war

1956-Britain and France land airborne forces at Port Said in Egypt, escalating the Suez Crisis

1979-Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini describes the United States as "The Great Satan" amid accusations of imperialism and the sponsoring of corruption

1992-American chess grandmaster Bobby Fischer defeats Russian Boris Spassky in an unofficial match in Belgrade dubbed the "Revenge Match of the 20th Century"

2007-China's first lunar satellite, Chang'e 1 goes into orbit around the Moon.







