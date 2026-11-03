WEDNESDAY, Nov. 4, 2026
Summary
The November 4 historical roundup lists events spanning 1576 to 2008, including the capture of Antwerp, the arrival of a wagon train in California and Barack Obama’s election as U.S. president. It also notes inventions patented by Richard Jordan Gatling and Thomas Elkins, and Howard Carter’s discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb.
Key Facts
- The wagon train reached California after a five-and-a-half-month, 1,730-mile journey over the Sierra Nevada from Missouri in 1841.
- The United States first observed a uniform national election day in 1845, on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
- Richard Jordan Gatling patented his hand-cranked machine gun in Indianapolis in 1862.
- Thomas Elkins, an African-American inventor, patented the Refrigerating Apparatus in 1879.
- In 2008, Barack Obama defeated Republican candidate John McCain to become the first African-American elected president of the United States.
1576-Eighty Years' War: In Flanders, the Spanish defeat the Walloons and capture Antwerp
1841-The first wagon train arrives in California after a five-and-a-half-month, 1,730-mile journey over the Sierra Nevada from Missouri
1845-First nationally observed uniform election day in the United States, the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November
1862-American inventor Richard Jordan Gatling patents the hand-cranked Gatling machine gun in Indianapolis
1879-African American inventor Thomas Elkins patents the Refrigerating Apparatus
1922-Howard Carter discovers the intact tomb of Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Egypt
2008-Barack Obama becomes the first African-American to be elected President of the United States, defeating Republican candidate John ㄷrecCain
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