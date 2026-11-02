TUESDAY, Nov.3, 2026

644-The second Muslim caliph, Umar ibn al-Khattab, is injured in an assassination attempt in Medina by Lu'lu, an enslaved Persian captive. The caliph dies four days later.

1534-English Parliament passes the Act of Supremacy, making Henry VIII and all subsequent monarchs the Head of the Church of England

1620-Great Patent granted to Plymouth Colony

1640-English Long Parliament forms

1906-International Radiotelegraph Conference in Berlin selects the "SOS" (· · · – – – · · ·) distress signal as the worldwide standard for help

1957-Soviet Union launches Sputnik 2 with space dog Laika aboard, a mostly Siberian Husky, the first animal to orbit the earth; she dies in flight

1970-U.S. President Richard Nixon promises to gradually remove troops from Vietnam