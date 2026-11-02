TUESDAY, Nov.3, 2026
Summary
The Nov. 3 historical timeline lists events spanning from 644 to 1970, including the assassination attempt on Umar ibn al-Khattab in Medina and the passage of England’s Act of Supremacy. It also notes the 1906 adoption of SOS as the worldwide distress signal and the Soviet Union’s 1957 launch of Sputnik 2 with Laika aboard. In 1970, U.S. President Richard Nixon promised to gradually remove troops from Vietnam.
Key Facts
- Umar ibn al-Khattab died four days after being injured in the assassination attempt by Lu'lu, an enslaved Persian captive.
- The 1534 Act of Supremacy made Henry VIII and all subsequent monarchs Head of the Church of England.
- The Great Patent was granted to Plymouth Colony in 1620, and the English Long Parliament formed in 1640.
- The International Radiotelegraph Conference in Berlin selected the SOS distress signal as the worldwide standard for help in 1906.
- Laika, described as mostly Siberian Husky, died in flight after Sputnik 2 became the first animal to orbit Earth.
644-The second Muslim caliph, Umar ibn al-Khattab, is injured in an assassination attempt in Medina by Lu'lu, an enslaved Persian captive. The caliph dies four days later.
1534-English Parliament passes the Act of Supremacy, making Henry VIII and all subsequent monarchs the Head of the Church of England
1620-Great Patent granted to Plymouth Colony
1640-English Long Parliament forms
1906-International Radiotelegraph Conference in Berlin selects the "SOS" (· · · – – – · · ·) distress signal as the worldwide standard for help
1957-Soviet Union launches Sputnik 2 with space dog Laika aboard, a mostly Siberian Husky, the first animal to orbit the earth; she dies in flight
1970-U.S. President Richard Nixon promises to gradually remove troops from Vietnam
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