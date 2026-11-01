MONDAY, Nov. 2, 2026

1875-Verney Cameron reaches Benguela in Angola from Africa's east coast, the first European to cross equatorial Africa from sea to sea

1917-British government proclaims support for a Jewish homeland in Palestine in the Balfour Declaration

1930-Coronation of Ras Tafari Makonnen as Haile Selassie I, the 225th Emperor of the Ethiopian Solomonic Dynasty

1949-The Netherlands recognizes its former colony Indonesia as a sovereign state at conclusion of the Round Table Conference at the Hague, Netherlands

1966-The Cuban Adjustment Act comes into force, allowing 123,000 Cubans opportunity to apply for permanent residence in the U.S.

1983-U.S. President Ronald Reagan signs bill establishing Dr Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

1992-First test flight of Airbus A330

2011-Prodigious Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 100th goal for Real Madrid in his 105th game for the club in a 2-0 Champions League win over Olympique Lyon