MONDAY, Nov. 2, 2026
Summary
The Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, history listing records events ranging from Verney Cameron’s 1875 crossing of equatorial Africa to Cristiano Ronaldo’s 2011 scoring milestone. In 1917, the British government proclaimed support for a Jewish homeland in Palestine through the Balfour Declaration. Other entries cover Indonesia’s recognition as a sovereign state, the Cuban Adjustment Act, the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and the Airbus A330’s first test flight.
Key Facts
- Verney Cameron reached Benguela in Angola from Africa’s east coast in 1875, becoming the first European to cross equatorial Africa from sea to sea.
- Ras Tafari Makonnen was crowned Haile Selassie I, the 225th Emperor of the Ethiopian Solomonic Dynasty, in 1930.
- The Netherlands recognized Indonesia as a sovereign state in 1949 at the conclusion of the Round Table Conference at The Hague.
- The Cuban Adjustment Act came into force in 1966, allowing 123,000 Cubans the opportunity to apply for permanent residence in the United States.
- In 2011, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 100th goal for Real Madrid in his 105th game for the club, a 2-0 Champions League win over Olympique Lyon.
1875-Verney Cameron reaches Benguela in Angola from Africa's east coast, the first European to cross equatorial Africa from sea to sea
1917-British government proclaims support for a Jewish homeland in Palestine in the Balfour Declaration
1930-Coronation of Ras Tafari Makonnen as Haile Selassie I, the 225th Emperor of the Ethiopian Solomonic Dynasty
1949-The Netherlands recognizes its former colony Indonesia as a sovereign state at conclusion of the Round Table Conference at the Hague, Netherlands
1966-The Cuban Adjustment Act comes into force, allowing 123,000 Cubans opportunity to apply for permanent residence in the U.S.
1983-U.S. President Ronald Reagan signs bill establishing Dr Martin Luther King Jr. holiday
1992-First test flight of Airbus A330
2011-Prodigious Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 100th goal for Real Madrid in his 105th game for the club in a 2-0 Champions League win over Olympique Lyon
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