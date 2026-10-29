FRIDAY, Oct. 30. 2026
Summary
Historical events listed for Friday, Oct. 30, include the completion of the Chunnel under the English Channel in 1990 and the 1905 October Manifesto, in which Tsar Nicholas II granted civil liberties and accepted the first Duma. Other entries cover battles, a bridge opening, a music release and a Formula 1 championship.
Key Facts
- In 1340, King Afonso IV of Portugal and King Alfonso XI of Castile defeated Sultan Abu al-Hasan 'Ali of Morocco and Yusuf I of Granada at the Battle of Rio Salado, also known as Tarifa.
- The Boers defeated the British at the Battle of Ladysmith in 1899, leading to the Siege of Ladysmith in Natal.
- The Bosphorus Bridge was completed in Istanbul in 1973, connecting Europe and Asia over the Bosphorus for the first time.
- Dolly Parton released her debut single with Porter Wagoner, The Last Thing On My Mind, in 1967.
- In 1988, Ayrton Senna won the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, his eighth Grand Prix win of the season, and clinched his first Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship.
1340-Battle of Rio Salado (or Tarifa): King Afonso IV of Portugal and King Alfonso XI of Castile defeat Sultan Abu al-Hasan 'Ali of Morocco and Yusuf I of Granada in the last Marinid invasion of the Iberian Peninsula
1899-Battle of Ladysmith: Boers defeat the British, leading to the Siege of Ladysmith in Natal
1905-Russian Tsar Nicholas II grants civil liberties and accepts the first Duma (Parliament) in the "October Manifesto"
1967-Dolly Parton releases her debut single with Porter Wagoner "The Last Thing On My Mind"
1973-The Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, is completed, connecting the continents of Europe and Asia over the Bosphorus for the first time
1988-Brazilian McLaren driver Ayrton Senna wins the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, his record 8th Grand Prix win of the season, and clinches his first Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship
1990-Britain and France complete the "Chunnel" under the English Channel
Explore More
- Q.
- Q.
- Q.