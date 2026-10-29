FRIDAY, Oct. 30. 2026

1340-Battle of Rio Salado (or Tarifa): King Afonso IV of Portugal and King Alfonso XI of Castile defeat Sultan Abu al-Hasan 'Ali of Morocco and Yusuf I of Granada in the last Marinid invasion of the Iberian Peninsula

1899-Battle of Ladysmith: Boers defeat the British, leading to the Siege of Ladysmith in Natal

1905-Russian Tsar Nicholas II grants civil liberties and accepts the first Duma (Parliament) in the "October Manifesto"

1967-Dolly Parton releases her debut single with Porter Wagoner "The Last Thing On My Mind"

1973-The Bosphorus Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, is completed, connecting the continents of Europe and Asia over the Bosphorus for the first time

1988-Brazilian McLaren driver Ayrton Senna wins the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka, his record 8th Grand Prix win of the season, and clinches his first Formula 1 World Drivers' Championship

1990-Britain and France complete the "Chunnel" under the English Channel







