THURSDAY, Oct. 29, 2026
Summary
The historical entries for Oct. 29 recount events ranging from King Cyrus the Great’s march into Babylon in 539 BC to China’s announcement ending its one-child policy in 2015. They also note the 1268 execution of Conradin, the 1665 defeat of the Kingdom of Kongo, the 1929 Wall Street crash, and Maria Callas’s 1956 Metropolitan Opera debut.
Key Facts
- In 539 BC, Cyrus the Great entered Babylon and freed Jewish captives, allowing them to return home.
- Conradin and Frederick I, Margrave of Baden, were executed by Charles I of Sicily in 1268.
- Portuguese forces defeated the Kingdom of Kongo at the Battle of Mbwila in 1665 and decapitated King António I, also known as Nvita a Nkanga.
- Maria Callas made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 1956 in the title role of Bellini’s Norma.
- China announced in 2015 that it was ending its one-child policy after 35 years.
539 BC-King Cyrus "the Great" of Persia marches into Babylon, freeing Jewish captives and allowing them to return home
1268-Conradin, the last legitimate male heir of the German Hohenstaufen dynasty of kings and Holy Roman Emperors, is executed with Frederick I, Margrave of Baden, by Charles I of Sicily
1665-Battle of Mbwila [Ambuila]: Portuguese forces defeat the Kingdom of Kongo and decapitate King António I of Kongo, also known as Nvita a Nkanga
1929-Stock market crash on Wall Street, known as "Black Tuesday," triggers the Great Depression
1956-Greek-American soprano Maria Callas makes her Metropolitan Opera debut in the title role of Bellini's "Norma"
2015-China announces the end of its one-child policy after 35 years
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