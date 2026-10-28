THURSDAY, Oct. 29, 2026

539 BC-King Cyrus "the Great" of Persia marches into Babylon, freeing Jewish captives and allowing them to return home

1268-Conradin, the last legitimate male heir of the German Hohenstaufen dynasty of kings and Holy Roman Emperors, is executed with Frederick I, Margrave of Baden, by Charles I of Sicily

1665-Battle of Mbwila [Ambuila]: Portuguese forces defeat the Kingdom of Kongo and decapitate King António I of Kongo, also known as Nvita a Nkanga

1929-Stock market crash on Wall Street, known as "Black Tuesday," triggers the Great Depression

1956-Greek-American soprano Maria Callas makes her Metropolitan Opera debut in the title role of Bellini's "Norma"

2015-China announces the end of its one-child policy after 35 years