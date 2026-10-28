539 BC-King Cyrus "the Great" of Persia marches into Babylon, freeing Jewish captives and allowing them to return home

1268-Conradin, the last legitimate male heir of the German Hohenstaufen dynasty of kings and Holy Roman Emperors, is executed with Frederick I, Margrave of Baden, by Charles I of Sicily

1665-Battle of Mbwila [Ambuila]: Portuguese forces defeat the Kingdom of Kongo and decapitate King António I of Kongo, also known as Nvita a Nkanga

1929-Stock market crash on Wall Street, known as "Black Tuesday," triggers the Great Depression

1957-Hand grenade thrown from balcony in Israel's Knesset (Parliament) injures Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, Foreign Minister Golda Meir, and several others

1999-Deadliest Indian Ocean tropical super cyclone hits Odisha, India, with wind speeds of 260 km/h (160 mph), killing 9,885

2015-China announces the end of its one-child policy after 35 years







