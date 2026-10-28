THURSDAY, Oct. 29, 2026
Summary
The Oct. 29, 2026, Today in History listing recalls events spanning from Cyrus the Great’s entry into Babylon in 539 BC to China’s 2015 announcement ending its one-child policy. It also records the 1929 Wall Street crash, the 1957 grenade attack in Israel’s Knesset and the 1999 cyclone in Odisha. The entries include battles, political events and natural disasters.
Key Facts
- Cyrus the Great’s march into Babylon is described as freeing Jewish captives and allowing them to return home.
- In 1268, Conradin and Frederick I, Margrave of Baden, were executed by Charles I of Sicily.
- Portuguese forces defeated the Kingdom of Kongo at the 1665 Battle of Mbwila, and King António I was decapitated.
- The 1957 grenade attack injured Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, Foreign Minister Golda Meir and several others.
- The 1999 tropical super cyclone hit Odisha, India, with winds of 260 km/h (160 mph) and killed 9,885 people.
539 BC-King Cyrus "the Great" of Persia marches into Babylon, freeing Jewish captives and allowing them to return home
1268-Conradin, the last legitimate male heir of the German Hohenstaufen dynasty of kings and Holy Roman Emperors, is executed with Frederick I, Margrave of Baden, by Charles I of Sicily
1665-Battle of Mbwila [Ambuila]: Portuguese forces defeat the Kingdom of Kongo and decapitate King António I of Kongo, also known as Nvita a Nkanga
1929-Stock market crash on Wall Street, known as "Black Tuesday," triggers the Great Depression
1957-Hand grenade thrown from balcony in Israel's Knesset (Parliament) injures Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion, Foreign Minister Golda Meir, and several others
1999-Deadliest Indian Ocean tropical super cyclone hits Odisha, India, with wind speeds of 260 km/h (160 mph), killing 9,885
2015-China announces the end of its one-child policy after 35 years
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