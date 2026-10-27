WEDNESDAY, Oct. 28, 2026
Summary
The Oct. 28 historical entries recount events spanning 1492 to 1924, including Columbus claiming Cuba for Spain and the discovery of the Taung child fossil in South Africa. They also note the 1746 earthquake that devastated Lima and Callao, Michael Faraday’s 1831 demonstration of an electric generator, and the 1886 dedication of the Statue of Liberty. In 1919, Congress passed the Volstead Act establishing a nationwide alcohol ban despite President Woodrow Wilson’s veto.
Key Facts
- The Universidad Santo Tomás de Aquino was established in Santo Domingo in 1538, described as the first university in the Americas.
- The 1746 earthquake killed 18,000 people in Lima and Callao, Peru.
- Michael Faraday demonstrated his dynamo invention, an electric generator, in 1831.
- The Statue of Liberty dedication was celebrated with what the entry calls the first confetti, or ticker tape, parade in New York City.
- In 1924, miner M. de Bruin found the infant fossil skull in a lime quarry in Taung, and paleoanthropologist Raymond Dart identified it as Australopithecus africanus.
1492-Christopher Columbus sights Cuba and claims it for Spain under the name "Juana"
1538-The first university in the Americas, the Universidad Santo Tomás de Aquino, is established in Santo Domingo
1746-The Peruvian cities of Lima and Callao are demolished by an earthquake, killing 18,000
1831-British scientist Michael Faraday demonstrates his dynamo invention, an electric generator
1886-The Statue of Liberty is dedicated by President Grover Cleveland and is celebrated with the first confetti (ticker tape) parade in New York City
1919-The Volstead Act is passed by Congress, establishing a nationwide ban on alcohol, despite President Woodrow Wilson's veto
1924-Miner M. de Bruin discovers the infant fossil skull, "Taung child," in a lime quarry in Taung, South Africa; paleoanthropologist Raymond Dart identifies the fossil as a new hominin species, Australopithecus africanus
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