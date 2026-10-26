TUESDAY, Oct. 27, 2026
Summary
The Oct. 27 historical entries recount events ranging from Constantine the Great’s reported Vision of the Cross in 312 to riots that began in Paris in 2005 after two Muslim teenagers died. They also note the 1795 signing of Pinckney’s Treaty by Spain and the United States, and Black Saturday during the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962. Later entries include China’s population surpassing one billion in 1982, Britain’s financial-market deregulation in 1986, and Helmut Kohl’s resignation in 1998.
Key Facts
- Pinckney’s Treaty, also called the Treaty of San Lorenzo, established the southern boundary of the United States and gave Americans the right to navigate the Mississippi River.
- On Black Saturday, an American spy plane was shot down over Cuba, and the U.S. Navy dropped warning depth charges on Soviet submarines.
- Britain’s government deregulated financial markets in 1986 in a move known as the Big Bang; the entry says it enhanced London’s status as a financial capital and increased income inequality.
- Helmut Kohl resigned as Germany’s chancellor in 1998 after 16 years, following a landslide election defeat.
312-Roman Emperor Constantine the Great is said to have received his famous Vision of the Cross
1795-Pinckney's Treaty [Treaty of San Lorenzo] is signed by Spain and the US, establishing the southern boundary of the US and giving Americans the right to navigate the Mississippi River
1962-Black Saturday during the Cuban Missile Crisis: An American spy plane is shot down over Cuba and the navy drops warning depth charges on Soviet submarines
1982-China announces its population has exceeded one billion people
1986-British government deregulates financial markets in a "Big Bang," enhancing London's status as a financial capital and increasing income inequality
1998-Helmut Kohl resigns as Chancellor of Germany after 16 years, following a landslide defeat in elections
2005-Riots begin in Paris after the deaths of two Muslim teenagers
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