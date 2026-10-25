MONDAY, Oct. 26, 2026

1850-Robert McClure sights the fabled Northwest Passage for the first time, from Banks Island towards Melville Island

1861-The Pony Express (Missouri to California) ends after 19 months

1863-International conference begins in Geneva aimed at improving medical conditions on battlefields, leads to the formation of the Red Cross

1977-Last natural case of smallpox is discovered in Merca District, Somalia, and is considered the anniversary of the eradication of smallpox, the most spectacular success of vaccination

1994-Jordan & Israel sign peace accord

2019-Raid by U.S. Special Forces kills ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria