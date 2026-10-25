MONDAY, Oct. 26, 2026
Summary
The historical entries for Monday, Oct. 26, note events ranging from Robert McClure sighting the Northwest Passage in 1850 to the 2019 U.S. raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria. They also record the Pony Express ending in 1861, a Geneva conference that led to the formation of the Red Cross in 1863, the last natural smallpox case in 1977, and the 1994 Jordan-Israel peace accord.
Key Facts
- The Pony Express, which ran from Missouri to California, ended after 19 months in 1861.
- An international conference began in Geneva in 1863 to improve medical conditions on battlefields and led to the formation of the Red Cross.
- The last natural case of smallpox was discovered in Somalia’s Merca District in 1977 and is considered the anniversary of the disease’s eradication.
- Jordan and Israel signed a peace accord in 1994.
- U.S. Special Forces killed ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a raid in Syria in 2019.
1850-Robert McClure sights the fabled Northwest Passage for the first time, from Banks Island towards Melville Island
1861-The Pony Express (Missouri to California) ends after 19 months
1863-International conference begins in Geneva aimed at improving medical conditions on battlefields, leads to the formation of the Red Cross
1977-Last natural case of smallpox is discovered in Merca District, Somalia, and is considered the anniversary of the eradication of smallpox, the most spectacular success of vaccination
1994-Jordan & Israel sign peace accord
2019-Raid by U.S. Special Forces kills ISIS founder and leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria
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