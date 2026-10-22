FRIDAY, Oct. 23, 2026
Summary
The Oct. 23 Today in History entry lists six events, from the Second Battle of Philippi in 42 B.C. to the Provisional Irish Republican Army beginning disarmament in 2001. It also notes a 1942 Allied offensive at El Alamein, a 1977 fossil discovery, and the U.S. national debt reaching $1 trillion in 1981.
Key Facts
- Brutus’s army was decisively defeated by Mark Antony and Octavian during the Roman Republican civil wars, and Brutus fell on his sword.
- An Italian pilot flew the first aerial reconnaissance mission over Turkish lines during the Italo-Turkish War in 1911.
- The fossil announced by paleontologist Elso Barghoorn in 1977 was described as a 3.4-billion-year-old single-celled fossil and one of Earth’s earliest life forms.
- The Provisional Irish Republican Army of Northern Ireland commenced disarmament following peace talks in 2001.
42 B.C.-Second Battle of Philippi: Brutus's army is decisively defeated by Mark Antony and Octavian during the Roman Republican civil wars causing Brutus to fall on his sword
1911-First aerial reconnaissance mission is flown by an Italian pilot over Turkish lines during the Italo-Turkish War
1942-Britain and its Allies launch a major offensive at El Alamein, Egypt, during World War II
1977-Paleontologist Elso Barghoorn announces the discovery of a 3.4 billion-year-old single-celled fossil, one of the earliest life forms on Earth
1981-U.S. national debt reaches $1 trillion
2001-Provisional Irish Republican Army of Northern Ireland commences disarmament following peace talks
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