FRIDAY, Oct. 23, 2026

42 B.C.-Second Battle of Philippi: Brutus's army is decisively defeated by Mark Antony and Octavian during the Roman Republican civil wars causing Brutus to fall on his sword

1911-First aerial reconnaissance mission is flown by an Italian pilot over Turkish lines during the Italo-Turkish War

1942-Britain and its Allies launch a major offensive at El Alamein, Egypt, during World War II

1977-Paleontologist Elso Barghoorn announces the discovery of a 3.4 billion-year-old single-celled fossil, one of the earliest life forms on Earth

1981-U.S. national debt reaches $1 trillion

2001-Provisional Irish Republican Army of Northern Ireland commences disarmament following peace talks