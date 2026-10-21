THURSDAY, Oct. 22, 2026
Summary
The historical entries for Thursday, Oct. 22, include the 1962 start of the Cuban Missile Crisis, when U.S. President John F. Kennedy addressed the nation about Soviet missile bases in Cuba and imposed a naval blockade. They also note the 1633 Battle of Liaoluo Bay, Thomas Edison’s 1879 light-bulb milestone and the 1884 adoption of Greenwich Mean Time. Other entries cover Jean-Paul Sartre’s 1964 refusal of the Nobel Prize for Literature and Maurice Papon’s 1999 imprisonment for crimes against humanity.
Key Facts
- The Dutch East India Company was defeated by Chinese Ming naval forces in the southern Fujian Sea at the Battle of Liaoluo Bay in 1633.
- Tsar Peter the Great titled himself Emperor of All Russia in 1721.
- The 1884 International Meridian Conference in Washington, D.C., adopted Greenwich Mean Time worldwide and established 24 international time zones, with longitude zero at the Greenwich Meridian.
- A run on Knickerbocker Trust Company stock in 1907 led to a nationwide run on U.S. banks and the Panic of 1907.
- Jean-Paul Sartre refused the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1964, saying he did not want to be institutionalized.
1633-Battle of Liaoluo Bay: Dutch East India Company is defeated by Chinese Ming naval forces in the southern Fujian Sea
1721-Tsar Peter the Great titles himself "Emperor of All Russia"
1879-Thomas Edison perfects the carbonized cotton filament light bulb
1884-International Meridian Conference in Washington, D.C. adopts Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) worldwide and creates 24 international time zones with longitude zero at the Greenwich Meridian
1907-A run on Knickerbocker Trust Company stock leads to a nationwide run on US banks and the Panic of 1907
1962-U.S. President John F. Kennedy makes a live television address about Soviet missile bases in Cuba and imposes a naval blockade on Cuba, beginning the Cuban Missile Crisis
1964-French philosopher and author Jean-Paul Sartre refuses the Nobel Prize for Literature, saying he doesn't want to be "institutionalized"
1999-Maurice Papon, an official in the Vichy France government during World War II, is jailed for crimes against humanity.
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