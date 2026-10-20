WEDNESDAY, Oct. 21, 2026
Summary
Historical events recorded on Oct. 21 include Admiral Horatio Nelson’s victory at Trafalgar, the dispatch of Florence Nightingale and 38 nurses to the Crimean War, and the capture of Aachen by U.S. troops. Other events include the Aberfan disaster, a failed coup in Burundi, and North Korea’s 1994 pact to end its nuclear projects.
Key Facts
- Nelson was shot and killed during the 1805 Battle of Trafalgar after defeating the combined French and Spanish fleet.
- A coal waste heap engulfed a school in Aberfan, South Wales, in 1966, killing 116 children and 28 adults.
- The 1993 failed military coup in Burundi led by ex-President Jean-Baptiste Bagaza caused 525,000 Hutus to flee and ended with the assassination of President Melchior Ndadaye.
- The United Nations rejected a Russian proposal to destroy atomic weapons in 1948.
- U.S. troops captured Aachen in 1944, making it the first large German city to fall during World War II.
1805-Battle of Trafalgar: British Admiral Horatio Nelson defeats the combined French and Spanish fleet. Nelson is shot and killed during the battle.
1854-Florence Nightingale, with a staff of 38 nurses, is sent to the Crimean War
1944-U.S. troops capture Aachen, the first large German city to fall in World War II
1948-U.N. rejects Russian proposal to destroy atomic weapons
1950-Chinese Communist forces occupy Tibet
1966-116 children and 28 adults die as a coal waste heap slides and engulfs a school in Aberfan, South Wales
1993-A failed military coup in Burundi led by ex-President Jean-Baptiste Bagaza, causes 525,000 Hutus to flee and the assassination of President Melchior Ndadaye
1994-North Korea signs a pact to end its nuclear projects
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