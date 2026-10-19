TUESDAY, Oct. 20, 2026
Summary
Historical events on Oct. 20 include the arrival of the First Crusaders in Antioch in 1097, the ratification of the Louisiana Purchase in 1803, and major developments involving Alice Paul, Mao Zedong and Douglas MacArthur. In 2020, the U.S. Justice Department sued Google over an alleged illegal monopoly in search and search advertising.
Key Facts
- The Chinese uprising in the Philippines failed in 1603, with 23,000 people killed.
- Alice Paul began a seven-month jail sentence in 1917 after peacefully picketing at the White House for the Women’s Suffrage Amendment.
- Communist forces ended their Long March at Yanan in Shaanxi, China, in 1935, bringing Mao Zedong to prominence.
- U.S. forces under General Douglas MacArthur returned to the Philippines in 1944 when the U.S. Sixth Army landed on Leyte.
1097-The first Crusaders arrive in Antioch, Ancient Syria, during the First Crusade
1603-Chinese uprising in the Philippines fails after 23,000 people are killed
1803-U.S. Senate ratifies the Louisiana Purchase
1917-U.S. suffragette Alice Paul begins a seven-month jail sentence for peacefully picketing in support of the Women's Suffrage (right to vote) Amendment at the White House in Washington, D.C.
1935-Communist forces end their Long March at Yanan in Shaanxi, China, bringing Mao Zedong to prominence
1944-U.S. forces under General Douglas MacArthur return to the Philippines with the landing of the U.S. Sixth Army on the island of Leyte
2020-U.S. Justice Department sues Google for an illegal monopoly over search and search advertising
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