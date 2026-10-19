TUESDAY, Oct. 20, 2026

1097-The first Crusaders arrive in Antioch, Ancient Syria, during the First Crusade

1603-Chinese uprising in the Philippines fails after 23,000 people are killed

1803-U.S. Senate ratifies the Louisiana Purchase

1917-U.S. suffragette Alice Paul begins a seven-month jail sentence for peacefully picketing in support of the Women's Suffrage (right to vote) Amendment at the White House in Washington, D.C.

1935-Communist forces end their Long March at Yanan in Shaanxi, China, bringing Mao Zedong to prominence

1944-U.S. forces under General Douglas MacArthur return to the Philippines with the landing of the U.S. Sixth Army on the island of Leyte

2020-U.S. Justice Department sues Google for an illegal monopoly over search and search advertising







