MONDAY, Oct. 19, 2026
Summary
Several events occurred on Oct. 19 across history, including the defeat of Hannibal Barca at Zama, the British surrender at Yorktown, the isolation of streptomycin, the creation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a federal holiday, the 1987 Black Monday market crash, and evidence that life on Earth may date back 4.1 billion years.
Key Facts
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 508.32 points, or 22 percent, during the 1987 Black Monday crash, 4.5 times the previous daily record.
- Researchers at Rutgers University in Piscataway, New Jersey, isolated streptomycin in 1943 as the first antibiotic remedy for tuberculosis.
- The U.S. Senate established Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a federal holiday in 1983, with observance on the third Monday of January.
- University of California scientists reported in 2015 that life on Earth may have begun 4.1 billion years ago, 300 million years earlier than previously thought.
- British forces under General Charles Cornwallis signed surrender terms to George Washington and Comte de Rochambeau at Yorktown at 2 p.m. in 1781.
202 B.C.-Battle of Zama: Hannibal Barca and the Carthaginian army are defeated by Roman legions under Scipio Africanus, ending the Second Punic War
1781-British forces under General Charles Cornwallis sign terms of surrender to George Washington and Comte de Rochambeau at Yorktown at 2 p.m., effectively ending the American Revolutionary War
1926-Russian Politburo expels Leon Trotsky and his followers
1943-Streptomycin, the first antibiotic remedy for tuberculosis, is isolated by researchers at Rutgers University in Piscataway, New Jersey
1983-U.S. Senate establishes Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a federal holiday, observed on the third Monday in January (on or near his January 15 birthday)
1987-Black Monday: Stock markets around the world crash, including the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which falls 508.32 points (22 percent), 4.5 times the previous daily record
2015-Scientists from the University of California find evidence that life on Earth may have begun 4.1 billion years ago, 300 million years earlier than previously thought
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