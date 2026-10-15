FRIDAY, Oct.16, 2026
Summary
Several historical events occurred on Oct. 16, including the staging of the first ballet in Paris, the introduction of the Gregorian calendar in parts of Europe, and Napoleon Bonaparte’s arrival on Saint Helena. Hideki Tojo became prime minister of Imperial Japan in 1941, millions protested the Vietnam War in the United States in 1969, and Nelson Mandela and F. W. de Klerk received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.
Key Facts
- The Gregorian calendar was introduced in Spain, Portugal, and the Papal States in 1582 after 10 days were skipped to correct drift from the Julian calendar.
- Hideki Tojo was appointed prime minister of Imperial Japan in 1941.
- Millions of people across the United States protested the Vietnam War on Moratorium Day in 1969.
- Nelson Mandela and South African President F. W. de Klerk were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.
1581-The first ballet "Ballet Comique de la Reine," commissioned by Catherine de Medici, is staged in Paris
1582-Gregorian calendar is introduced in Spain, Portugal, and the Papal States after skipping 10 days from October 4 to sync the calendar to the solar year and compensate for the drift that has occurred due to the Julian calendar having too many leap days
1815-Napoleon Bonaparte arrives on the island of Saint Helena to begin his exile
1941 Hideki Tojo is appointed Prime Minister of Imperial Japan
1969-Millions nationwide protest against the Vietnam War on Moratorium Day in the US
1993-Nelson Mandela and South African President F. W. de Klerk are awarded the Nobel Peace Prize
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