THURSDAY, Oct. 15, 2026
Summary
Historical events on Oct. 15 include the staging of the first ballet in Paris, the introduction of the Gregorian calendar in several states, and Napoleon Bonaparte’s arrival on Saint Helena. The date also marks Nobel Prizes awarded to Yuan T. Lee, Dudley R. Herschbach and John C. Polanyi, and to Nelson Mandela and F. W. de Klerk, as well as nationwide Vietnam War protests in the United States.
Key Facts
- The first ballet, Ballet Comique de la Reine, was commissioned by Catherine de Medici and staged in Paris in 1581.
- Spain, Portugal and the Papal States introduced the Gregorian calendar in 1582 after skipping 10 days following October 4.
- Yuan T. Lee became the first Taiwanese Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry in 1986, sharing the award with Dudley R. Herschbach and John C. Polanyi.
- Millions of people nationwide protested against the Vietnam War in the United States on Moratorium Day in 1969.
- Nelson Mandela and South African President F. W. de Klerk were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.
1581-The first ballet "Ballet Comique de la Reine," commissioned by Catherine de Medici, is staged in Paris
1582-Gregorian calendar is introduced in Spain, Portugal, and the Papal States after skipping 10 days from October 4 to sync the calendar to the solar year and compensate for the drift that has occurred due to the Julian calendar having too many leap days
1815-Napoleon Bonaparte arrives on the island of Saint Helena to begin his exile
1986-Yuan T. Lee is the first Taiwanese Nobel Prize winner in Chemistry, alongside Dudley R. Herschbach and John C. Polanyi, for work on the "dynamics of chemical elementary processes"
1969-Millions nationwide protest against the Vietnam War on Moratorium Day in the U.S.
1993-Nelson Mandela and South African President F. W. de Klerk are awarded the Nobel Peace Prize
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