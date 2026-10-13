WEDNESDAY, Oct. 14, 2026
Summary
On Oct. 14, major historical events include William of Normandy’s victory at the Battle of Hastings in 1066 and the First Continental Congress’ Declaration of Colonial Rights in 1774. Other milestones include George Eastman’s 1884 patent for paper photographic film, Nazi Germany’s 1933 withdrawal from the League of Nations, and several notable awards and policy declarations.
Key Facts
- Harold II was killed when William, Duke of Normandy, defeated the English forces at the Battle of Hastings in 1066.
- Robert the Bruce defeated King Edward II of England at the Battle of Old Byland in 1322, forcing Edward to accept Scotland’s independence.
- The First Continental Congress made the Declaration of Colonial Rights in Philadelphia in 1774.
- Milton Friedman received the Nobel Prize in Economics in 1976, while Aung San Suu Kyi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991.
- U.S. President Ronald Reagan proclaimed a war on drugs in 1982.
1066-Battle of Hastings: William, Duke of Normandy and his Norman army defeat the English forces of Harold II, who is killed in the battle
1322-Robert the Bruce of Scotland defeats King Edward II of England at the Battle of Old Byland, forcing Edward to accept Scotland's independence
1774-First Continental Congress makes Declaration of Colonial Rights in Philadelphia
1884-George Eastman patents paper strip photographic film
1933-Nazi Germany announces its withdrawal from the League of Nations
1976-Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to American economist Milton Friedman
1982-U.S. President Ronald Reagan proclaims a war on drugs
1991-Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi wins Nobel Peace Prize
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