WEDNESDAY, Oct. 14, 2026

1066-Battle of Hastings: William, Duke of Normandy and his Norman army defeat the English forces of Harold II, who is killed in the battle

1322-Robert the Bruce of Scotland defeats King Edward II of England at the Battle of Old Byland, forcing Edward to accept Scotland's independence

1774-First Continental Congress makes Declaration of Colonial Rights in Philadelphia

1884-George Eastman patents paper strip photographic film

1933-Nazi Germany announces its withdrawal from the League of Nations

1976-Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to American economist Milton Friedman

1982-U.S. President Ronald Reagan proclaims a war on drugs

1991-Burmese opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi wins Nobel Peace Prize







