TUESDAY, Oct. 13, 2026
Summary
October 13 marks historical events including Nero’s succession as Roman emperor, the arrest of the Knights Templar in France, the establishment of Greenwich as the prime meridian, and Italy’s declaration of war on Germany. Mecca fell to Saudi forces in 1924, Aachen became the first German city captured by U.S. forces in World War II, and all 33 miners trapped in Chile surfaced in 2010.
Key Facts
- Agrippina the Younger is thought to have poisoned her husband, Claudius, to secure the succession for her son Nero.
- The International Meridian Conference in Washington, DC, established Greenwich in London as the prime meridian and Universal Time in 1884.
- French King Philip IV charged Grand Master Jacques de Molay and the Knights Templar with idolatry and corruption after their arrest in 1307.
- The 33 miners in Chile survived 69 days underground before reaching the surface in 2010.
54-Nero succeeds Claudius as the Emperor of the Roman Empire; Agrippina the Younger is thought to have murdered Claudius, her husband, with poisonous mushrooms to secure the succession for her son Nero
1307-French King Philip IV has Grand Master Jacques de Molay and the Knights Templar arrested and charged with idolatry and corruption
1884-International Meridian Conference in Washington, DC, establishes Greenwich in London, England, as the prime meridian of longitude and establishes Universal Time
1924-Mecca falls without a struggle to Saudi forces led by Abdulaziz Ibn Saud
1943-Italy switches sides and declares war on its former Axis partner, Germany
1944-Battle of Aachen: U.S. 1st Army attacks Aachen, the first German city captured during World War II
2010-Copiapó mining accident in Chile comes to a happy end as all 33 miners arrive at the surface after surviving a record 69 days underground
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