MONDAY, Oct. 12, 2026

539 BC -Army of Cyrus the Great of Persia takes Babylon

1279-Nichiren, a Japanese Buddhist monk, founder of Nichiren Buddhism, inscribes the Dai-Gohonzon

1492-Christopher Columbus's expedition makes landfall on a Caribbean island he names San Salvador (likely Watling Island, Bahamas). The explorer believes he has reached East Asia

1864-Brazilian troops under the command of Gen. João Propício Mena Barreto invade Uruguay in a prelude to the War of the Triple Alliance

1900-First modern submarine is commissioned by the U.S. Navy as the USS Holland, named for its designer John Philip Holland

1915-Ford Motor Company under Henry Ford manufactures its 1 millionth automobile at the River Rouge plant in Detroit

1999-The Day of Six Billion is proclaimed as the 6 billionth living human in the world is born



