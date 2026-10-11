MONDAY, Oct. 12, 2026
Summary
Historical events on Monday, Oct. 12, include Cyrus the Great’s army taking Babylon, Christopher Columbus reaching a Caribbean island, and the commissioning of the USS Holland. Other milestones include Ford Motor Company producing its 1 millionth automobile and the birth recognized as the world’s 6 billionth living human.
Key Facts
- Nichiren inscribed the Dai-Gohonzon in 1279, according to the historical listing.
- Christopher Columbus’s expedition landed on a Caribbean island in 1492 that he named San Salvador, likely Watling Island in the Bahamas.
- Brazilian troops commanded by Gen. João Propício Mena Barreto invaded Uruguay in 1864 before the War of the Triple Alliance.
- The U.S. Navy commissioned the USS Holland in 1900 as the first modern submarine, naming it after designer John Philip Holland.
- Ford Motor Company manufactured its 1 millionth automobile at the River Rouge plant in Detroit in 1915.
539 BC -Army of Cyrus the Great of Persia takes Babylon
1279-Nichiren, a Japanese Buddhist monk, founder of Nichiren Buddhism, inscribes the Dai-Gohonzon
1492-Christopher Columbus's expedition makes landfall on a Caribbean island he names San Salvador (likely Watling Island, Bahamas). The explorer believes he has reached East Asia
1864-Brazilian troops under the command of Gen. João Propício Mena Barreto invade Uruguay in a prelude to the War of the Triple Alliance
1900-First modern submarine is commissioned by the U.S. Navy as the USS Holland, named for its designer John Philip Holland
1915-Ford Motor Company under Henry Ford manufactures its 1 millionth automobile at the River Rouge plant in Detroit
1999-The Day of Six Billion is proclaimed as the 6 billionth living human in the world is born
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