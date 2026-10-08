FRIDAY, Oct. 9, 2026
Summary
Historical events on Friday, Oct. 9, include the first publication of the Korean hangeul alphabet in 1446, the completion of the United Nations Headquarters in 1952 and North Korea’s first nuclear test in 2006.
Key Facts
- King Sejong the Great first published the Korean hangeul alphabet in 1446.
- Franklin D. Roosevelt approved an atomic program in 1941 that would become the Manhattan Project.
- The United Nations Headquarters construction was completed in New York City in 1952.
- North Korea conducted its first nuclear test in 2006, with an estimated yield of between 0.4 and 2 kilotons.
768-Charlemagne and his brother Carloman I are both crowned King of the Franks
1000-Leif Erikson reaches "Vinland" (possibly L'Anse aux Meadows, Canada), reputedly becoming the first European to reach North America
1446-Korean hangeul alphabet is first published by King Sejong the Great
1941-U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt approves an atomic program that would become the Manhattan Project
1952-The construction of the United Nations Headquarters is completed in New York City
1970-Khmer Republic (Cambodia) declares independence
1974-Race riot in Boston due to "bussing"
2006-North Korea conducts its first nuclear test with an estimated yield of between 0.4 and 2 kilotons
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