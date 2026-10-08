FRIDAY, Oct. 9, 2026

768-Charlemagne and his brother Carloman I are both crowned King of the Franks

1000-Leif Erikson reaches "Vinland" (possibly L'Anse aux Meadows, Canada), reputedly becoming the first European to reach North America

1446-Korean hangeul alphabet is first published by King Sejong the Great

1941-U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt approves an atomic program that would become the Manhattan Project

1952-The construction of the United Nations Headquarters is completed in New York City

1970-Khmer Republic (Cambodia) declares independence

1974-Race riot in Boston due to "bussing"

2006-North Korea conducts its first nuclear test with an estimated yield of between 0.4 and 2 kilotons