THURSDAY, Oct. 8, 2026
Summary
Historical events on Oct. 8 include the 1480 end of the Great Stand on the Ugra River, James Cook’s 1769 landing in New Zealand, the 1871 Great Chicago Fire and several 20th-century political and military developments. In 2025, Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a U.S.-backed cease-fire plan. The plan called for exchanging remaining Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, an Israeli troop pullback from Gaza and expanded humanitarian aid.
Key Facts
- The Great Chicago Fire in 1871 killed an estimated 300 people and destroyed more than 4 square miles, or 10 square kilometers, of buildings and the original Emancipation Proclamation.
- The Battle of Loos ended in 1915 after German forces contained the British attack, resulting in 85,000 casualties.
- Algeria became the 109th member of the United Nations in 1962.
- The Office of Homeland Security was established after U.S. President George W. Bush announced it in 2001.
- The 2025 Israel-Hamas cease-fire agreement came two years and one day after the Hamas attack on Israel that sparked Israel’s military assault on Gaza.
1480-Great Stand on the Ugra River: Standoff between forces of Akhmat Khan, Khan of the Great Horde, and Ivan III, Grand Prince of all Rus, ends with a Tatar-Mongol retreat, leading to the disintegration of the Horde
1769-Captain James Cook lands in New Zealand for the first time near present-day Gisborne on the East Coast of the North Island. A misunderstanding, possibly over a ceremonial challenge, causes the English to shoot and kill Ngāti Oneone leader Te Maro. [
1856-Second Opium War or Second Anglo-Chinese War begins with the Arrow Incident on the Pearl River
1871-The Great Chicago Fire kills an estimated 300 people and destroys over 4 square miles (10 square km) of buildings and the original Emancipation Proclamation
1915-Battle of Loos ends as German forces contain the British attack, resulting in 85,000 casualties
1917-Leon Trotsky is named chairman of the Petrograd Soviet as Bolsheviks gain control
1962-Algeria is admitted as the 109th member of the United Nations
1965-Muslims in Jakarta set fire to the PKI headquarters
2001-U.S. President George W. Bush announces the establishment of the Office of Homeland Security
2025-Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of U.S. backed cease-fire plan two years and a day after the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel that sparked military assault of Gaza. Plan calls for exchanging remaining Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners, Israeli troops pulling back from Gaza, and expansion of humanitarian aid there
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