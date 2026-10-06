WEDNESDAY, Oct. 7, 2026
Summary
The listed events occurred on October 7 across several centuries and included military battles, natural disasters, political decisions, scientific milestones and cultural developments. Notable events include the 1959 first viewing of the Moon’s far side by the Soviet Union’s Luna 3 probe, the 1963 ratification of the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty by John F. Kennedy, and the 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. The 2023 attack killed over a thousand people and led Benjamin Netanyahu to declare that Israel was at war.
Key Facts
- KLM, or Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij, was founded in Amsterdam in 1919.
- The 1737 cyclone caused waves reaching 40 feet and was believed to have killed 300,000 people in Calcutta, India.
- The Motion Picture Association of America adopted a film rating system in 1968.
- The 2001 U.S. invasion of Afghanistan began with an air assault and covert ground operations.
- In 2023, Hamas took hundreds of hostages during its attack on Israel from Gaza.
1571-Battle of Lepanto: Holy League of Catholic states formed by Pope Pius V destroys an Ottoman fleet in a significant defeat off Western Greece
1737-A cyclone causes 40-foot waves that are believed to kill 300,000 in Calcutta, India
1763-George III of Great Britain issues the Proclamation of 1763, closing lands in North America north and west of the Alleghenies to white settlement
1919-KLM (Koninklijke Luchtvaart Maatschappij), Royal Dutch Airlines, is founded in Amsterdam, making it one of the world's oldest airlines
1959-Far side of the Moon is seen for the first time courtesy of the USSR's Luna 3 space probe
1963-John F. Kennedy signs the ratification for the Nuclear Test Ban Treaty
1967 The Beatles turn down $1 million offer by Sid Bernstein for a return performance at Shea Stadium in New York City
1968-Motion Picture Association of America adopts a film rating system
2001-U.S. invasion of Afghanistan begins with an air assault and covert ground operations
2023-Hamas launches a major air and ground attack on Israel from Gaza, killing over a thousand people and taking hundreds of hostages, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare, "We are at war"
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