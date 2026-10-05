TUESDAY, Oct. 6, 2026
Summary
On Tuesday, Oct. 6, a Today in History entry recalls events from 1917 to 2021, including the Third Battle of Ypres, the Ashgabat earthquake, and the recommendation of the first malaria vaccine. It also notes Truman’s Mutual Defense Assistance Act, Stalin’s atomic bomb announcement, Sabin’s oral polio vaccine, and the arrest of China’s Gang of Four. The item highlights major wartime, scientific, political and public health milestones on the date.
Key Facts
- In 1917, Canadian troops recaptured the high ground in Passchendaele from German forces in West Flanders, Belgium, during the Third Battle of Ypres, with over 200,000 casualties on each side.
- In 1948, an earthquake in Ashgabat killed 100,000 people in the Turkmen Soviet Socialist Republic.
- In 1956, scientist Albert Sabin announced that his oral polio vaccine was ready for testing and said it soon replaced Jonas Salk’s vaccine in many parts of the world.
1917-Third Battle of Ypres: Canadian troops recapture the high ground in the village of Passchendaele from the Germans in West Flanders, Belgium, during World War I; over 200,000 casualties occur on each side, and 24,000 German prisoners are taken
1948-Earthquake in Ashgabat kills 100,000 in Turkmen Soviet Socialist Republic
1948-Paleoanthropologist Mary Leakey finds the first partial fossil skull of Proconsul africanus, an ancestor of apes and humans, on Rusinga Island, Kenya
1949-U.S. President Harry Truman signs the Mutual Defense Assistance Act to strengthen NATO allies especially Greece and Turkey
1951-Joseph Stalin announces that the Soviet Union has an atomic bomb
1956-Scientist Albert Sabin announces that his oral polio vaccine is ready for testing; it soon replaces Jonas Salk's vaccine in many parts of the world
1976-Mao Zedong's widow Jiang Qing, Yao Wenyuan, Zhang Chunqiao and Wang Hongwen known as the "Gang of Four" are arrested and charged with plotting a coup, an event often considered the end of the Cultural Revolution
2021-WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recommends the world's first malaria vaccine, Mosquirix, for children after a pilot program proves effective in Africa
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