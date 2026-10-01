THURSDAY, Oct. 1, 2026
Summary
The Korea Times marks Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026 with a Today in History roundup of major world events spanning from 331 B.C. to 1988. The list includes Alexander the Great’s defeat of Darius III at Gaugamela, the opening of the Congress of Vienna, Karl Marx’s publication of Das Kapital, Henry Ford’s introduction of the Model T, the capture of Damascus in World War I, and Mikhail Gorbachev becoming head of state of the Soviet Union.
Key Facts
- 331 B.C. - Alexander the Great defeats Darius III of Persia in the Battle of Gaugamela.
- 1814 - The Congress of Vienna opens and redraws Europe’s political map after Napoleon Bonaparte’s defeat.
- 1908 - Henry Ford introduces the Model T car, priced at $825.
331 B.C. - Alexander the Great defeats Darius III of Persia in the Battle of Gaugamela
1688 - Prince William of Orange accepts invitation to take up the British crown
1814 - Opening of the Congress of Vienna, redraws Europe's political map after the defeat of Napoleon Bonaparte
1867 - Karl Marx publishes "Das Kapital" in Berlin, describing the capitalist system, its instability and its tendency toward self-destruction
1908 - Henry Ford introduces the Model T car, priced at $825
1918 - World War I: A combined Arab and British force, led by Lawrence of Arabia, captures Damascus from the Ottoman Empire
1988 - Mikhail Gorbachev becomes chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet, effectively head of state of the Soviet Union
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