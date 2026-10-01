FRIDAY, Oct. 2, 2026

1187-Sultan of Egypt Saladin captures Jerusalem from the Crusaders

1492-King Henry VII of England invades France

1789-George Washington transmits the proposed constitutional amendments, known as the United States Bill of Rights, to the states for ratification

1928-"Prelature of the Holy Cross and the Work of God," known as Opus Dei, is founded by Catholic priest Josemaría Escrivá in Madrid, Spain

1944-Polish resistance fighters capitulate in the Warsaw Uprising after an estimated 250,000 people are killed

1979-Pope John Paul II visits New York City and at the U.N. denounces all concentration camps and torture

2007-President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea walks across the Military Demarcation Line into North Korea on his way to the second Inter-Korean Summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-il