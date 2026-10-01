FRIDAY, Oct. 2, 2026
Summary
Thursday, Oct. 2, 2026 lists several historical events, including Saladin’s capture of Jerusalem in 1187, the United States Bill of Rights being sent to the states in 1789, and Roh Moo-hyun crossing into North Korea in 2007. It also notes the founding of Opus Dei in 1928, the end of the Warsaw Uprising in 1944, and Pope John Paul II’s 1979 visit to New York City.
Key Facts
- 1187: Sultan of Egypt Saladin captures Jerusalem from the Crusaders.
- 1789: George Washington transmits the proposed constitutional amendments, known as the United States Bill of Rights, to the states for ratification.
- 1928: Catholic priest Josemaría Escrivá founds Opus Dei in Madrid, Spain.
- 1944: Polish resistance fighters capitulate in the Warsaw Uprising after an estimated 250,000 people are killed.
- 2007: President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea walks across the Military Demarcation Line into North Korea for the second Inter-Korean Summit with Kim Jong-il.
1187-Sultan of Egypt Saladin captures Jerusalem from the Crusaders
1492-King Henry VII of England invades France
1789-George Washington transmits the proposed constitutional amendments, known as the United States Bill of Rights, to the states for ratification
1928-"Prelature of the Holy Cross and the Work of God," known as Opus Dei, is founded by Catholic priest Josemaría Escrivá in Madrid, Spain
1944-Polish resistance fighters capitulate in the Warsaw Uprising after an estimated 250,000 people are killed
1979-Pope John Paul II visits New York City and at the U.N. denounces all concentration camps and torture
2007-President Roh Moo-hyun of South Korea walks across the Military Demarcation Line into North Korea on his way to the second Inter-Korean Summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-il
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