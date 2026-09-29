WEDNESDAY, Sept.30
Summary
The Korea Times’ Today in History entry for Wednesday, Sept. 30 lists major events from 1520 to 1999. It includes Suleiman the Magnificent becoming Ottoman Sultan, the first use of anesthetic ether for a tooth extraction, and Bismarck’s Blood and Iron speech. It also notes the Treaty of Munich, the Nuremberg verdicts, Ethernet specifications, the Dalai Lama’s monument unveiling, and Japan’s worst nuclear accident at Tokai-mura.
Key Facts
- In 1520, Suleiman the Magnificent succeeded his father, Selim I, as Ottoman Sultan and ruled until 1566.
- In 1946, twenty-two Nazi leaders, including Joachim von Ribbentrop and Hermann Goering, were found guilty of war crimes and sentenced to death or prison at the Nuremberg war trials.
- In 1999, Japan’s worst nuclear accident at a uranium reprocessing facility occurred in Tokai-mura, northeast of Tokyo.
1520-Suleiman the Magnificent succeeds his father, Selim I, as Ottoman Sultan and rules until 1566
1846-Anesthetic ether is used for the first time by American dentist Dr. William Morton to extract a tooth
1862-Minister-President of Prussia Otto von Bismarck delivers his famous "Blood and Iron" speech on the unification of German territories
1938-The Treaty of Munich is signed by Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Édouard Daladier, and Neville Chamberlain, forcing Czechoslovakia to give territory to Germany.
1946-Twenty-two Nazi leaders, including Joachim von Ribbentrop and Hermann Goering, are found guilty of war crimes and sentenced to death or prison at the Nuremberg war trials
1980-Ethernet specifications are published by Xerox in collaboration with Intel and Digital Equipment Corporation
1990-The Dalai Lama unveils the Canadian Tribute to Human Rights monument in Ontario, Canada's capital city of Ottawa
1999-Japan's worst nuclear accident at a uranium reprocessing facility occurs in Tokai-mura, northeast of Tokyo
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