WEDNESDAY, Sept.30

1520-Suleiman the Magnificent succeeds his father, Selim I, as Ottoman Sultan and rules until 1566

1846-Anesthetic ether is used for the first time by American dentist Dr. William Morton to extract a tooth

1862-Minister-President of Prussia Otto von Bismarck delivers his famous "Blood and Iron" speech on the unification of German territories

1938-The Treaty of Munich is signed by Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, Édouard Daladier, and Neville Chamberlain, forcing Czechoslovakia to give territory to Germany.

1946-Twenty-two Nazi leaders, including Joachim von Ribbentrop and Hermann Goering, are found guilty of war crimes and sentenced to death or prison at the Nuremberg war trials

1980-Ethernet specifications are published by Xerox in collaboration with Intel and Digital Equipment Corporation

1990-The Dalai Lama unveils the Canadian Tribute to Human Rights monument in Ontario, Canada's capital city of Ottawa

1999-Japan's worst nuclear accident at a uranium reprocessing facility occurs in Tokai-mura, northeast of Tokyo







