TUESDAY, Sept. 29,2026
Summary
TUESDAY, Sept. 29, 2026 lists historical events from 522 BC to 2008. It includes Darius I killing the Magian usurper Gaumâta, the Battle of Salamis, the start of the War of Religion in France, the first units of the London Metropolitan Police on the streets, Ali Sastroamidjojo’s PNI winning the Indonesian election, Florence Griffith Joyner’s 200 meters world record at the Seoul Olympics, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s then-record 777.68-point fall.
Key Facts
- In 1567, the War of Religion broke out in France as Huguenots tried to kidnap King Charles IX.
- In 1829, the first units of the London Metropolitan Police appeared on the streets of the British capital, described as the city’s first modern police force.
- In 1988, American sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner set the women’s 200 m world record at 21.34 and completed the sprint double at the Seoul Olympics.
522 BC-Darius I of Persia kills the Magian usurper Gaumâta, securing his position as king of the Persian Empire
480 BC-Battle of Salamis: The Greek fleet under Themistocles defeats the Persian fleet under Xerxes I
1567-War of Religion breaks out in France as Huguenots try to kidnap King Charles IX
1829-First units of the London Metropolitan Police appear on the streets of the British capital, the city's first modern police force
1955-Ali Sastroamidjojo's PNI wins the election in Indonesia
1988-American sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner sets the women's 200 m world record at 21.34 and completes the sprint double at the Seoul Olympics
2008-Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 777.68 points, its then-largest single-day point loss, following the bankruptcies of Lehman Brothers and Washington Mutual
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