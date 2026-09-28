TUESDAY, Sept. 29,2026

522 BC-Darius I of Persia kills the Magian usurper Gaumâta, securing his position as king of the Persian Empire

480 BC-Battle of Salamis: The Greek fleet under Themistocles defeats the Persian fleet under Xerxes I

1567-War of Religion breaks out in France as Huguenots try to kidnap King Charles IX

1829-First units of the London Metropolitan Police appear on the streets of the British capital, the city's first modern police force

1955-Ali Sastroamidjojo's PNI wins the election in Indonesia

1988-American sprinter Florence Griffith Joyner sets the women's 200 m world record at 21.34 and completes the sprint double at the Seoul Olympics

2008-Dow Jones Industrial Average falls 777.68 points, its then-largest single-day point loss, following the bankruptcies of Lehman Brothers and Washington Mutual



